MH
Apr 28, 2021
That was extremely helpful, I liked it so much, I liked everything about it from the breaking down of new subjects, literally someone with zero experience in excel can understand and use these things
GF
Apr 7, 2021
Great course!. It covers very basis tools to more complex features like vlookups function. I have learned new things and definitely very useful for the workday task. Looking forward for the Part 2.
By Petra M•
Apr 27, 2020
No point enrolling if you don't want to pay for the certificate. I understand that the assignments or extra materials are for those who pay, but with this course, there is no point even starting without paying - as all the material, including praticing material that the tutor works with are not accessable. Just waste of time - trying to figure out if it's worth something. It would be fair to just say that at the beginnig.
The course (at least the beginning) is really super basic and anyone who ever opend excel can skip at least week 1. For that reason I didn't want to pay, I wanted to see how it is, if I can learn something new - maybe later on. Well, I will never find out and I'm going to watch Excel is fun instead.
By AL•
Jun 23, 2020
I couldn't continue with the course because I never got an answer from the professor.
It´s a good course, the material is made with excellent quality but the problem is that I couldn't follow because when I did a question about how to continue or how to resolve the problem, the professor never gave me any answer. I checked the forum and there are many students that have the same problem and the professor just answer when the student says "I didn't have any problem with the assignment" or "It´s very easy".
Congratulations for the course, but there is no support to continue with it, I think you will have a lot of frustrated students like a result.
By Makayla M•
Aug 20, 2021
I thought I knew more about Excel until I took this course. If you're debation on starting with a beginner or intermediate course to learn more about Excel, this may be the perfect option for you.
By Steven M•
Feb 14, 2021
the last time I engaged a formal Excel class was around the turn of the century. this course helped me brush up and learn new functions. I highly recommend the course to anyone in my circumstance.
By Istieak K•
May 19, 2020
Very much basic course and the instructor described Everything very nicely..Its a must for the beginne.. Had to work hard to go through the course and finally came out to be successful
By Daniele P•
Aug 13, 2020
I enjoyed it a lot. I am quite a novice at this so I found a lot of good and informative material.
The first weeks were not really on point for me: the teacher explains in detail some excel functions I don't expect I will be using a lot and a lot of the exercises were very academic: function inside a function and stuff like that. I pushed trough and I must say I am glad I did, overall I found the course good.
Reason for the low(ish) rating is mainly because, you have to do all the previous steps to unlock the subsequent material and, If you don't finish the course in the allowed time, the videos remain available but the material you haven't unlocked it's locked for good. That's a pity because the assignments (macro enabled workbooks) are truly good to have as examples. I imagined that, once you paid for the course (49 Dollars), all the material is yours. That is not the case: for example, if you finish week 3 and then leave and the time expires, then you don't get your certificate AND, the material in week 4 and 5 doesn't unlock unless you pay again and you "earn" it. I wish this aspect will be fixed, maybe by not locking exams and ESPECIALLY assignments.
By أحمد م ف م س•
Apr 11, 2020
if someone wants to be expert on excel and act like a pro . with a comprehensive description about the functionality of excel . I highly Recommend this Course every video has it question and each week has a quiz and the most thing i like the Assignment it is really interesting to gain the experience that you need for your career
By Sumera A•
Jun 28, 2020
Huge thanks to both Corsera and our instructor Charlie Nuttelman. That was a really good course, design beautifully so u can complete in time plus learn Excel very well at the same time.
By Richard M•
Apr 7, 2020
Fast paced lectures kept my interest and wasted no time. I have used Excel for many years but found the review to be very helpful, and it exposed some areas that I had apparently not mastered previously (surprise!). Additionally, pointing out the new features in Excel 365 was very helpful. I initially started out the class in my older version (2016), but soon found the new features very helpful to practice with and updated my subscription. I think a quick minute or two on "what's new" in 365 would be helpful; I found a few additional features that weren't covered like XLOOKUP. I had taken Charlie's VBA specialization in 2018, and found his instructional style very accessible and his teaching approach, with examples, very helpful - this course also reflects the care he puts into his instruction development.
Overall, a very helpful course and I'll look forward to parts 2 and 3.
By Gabriel O•
Jun 1, 2020
It 's a very nice & useful course. All content is explain well. Nice assignments to think and learn how to use the some of the basics functions. I liked it, i will take the part 2 of course.
By Carmen R•
Mar 1, 2021
I learned quite a bit on how to operate excel and learned quite a few formulas with I have integrated into some of the spreadsheet we use at work. This has help create a accurate information.
By Dr. S S R•
Aug 29, 2020
This is one of the BEST course I have done in Coursera. I must say special "Thank You" to Charlie Nuttelman Sir, the way he taught us was excellent. In future I must do other two courses.
By Annette B•
Feb 7, 2021
I found the course to be very difficult. It was way beyond what I expected of a basic course and there are many things that I would not use in this course. I really struggled with the instructions because I felt that the instructor talked and clicked his way through tasks. A video that was supposed to be 6 mins took me 30 as I had to stop and start and try and make notes and try and keep up with the practice task. I needed a lot deeper understanding of why formulas would be used. I found the assigments a huge jump from the instruction in the videos.
By ABHISHEK B•
May 8, 2020
So far I've completed many courses on Coursera but none of them really test my skills. But this project really help me do this. The assignments were too good, we have to apply all the concept which we learn weekly which actually helps us to learn & understand more effectively. Thank You all who made this course possible for us.
You have been Instructor.
By Jan-Albert K•
Apr 19, 2020
Charlie is clearly a very experienced instructor / teacher. I enjoy his style and easy-to-understand presentation of material. The content of this course was a bit too basic for me (being an advanced Excel user), but I still managed to pick up a couple of things / tricks I have not known or used before.
By GITA S P•
May 13, 2020
The course was too good. Very useful. The instructor was excellent. He was very clear in teaching the concepts. The most important part is the Assignment. He will make you understand the concept and without understanding we can't do the assignment. The course is structured beautifully in that manner.
By AMIT K P•
Apr 23, 2020
I feel great & honored While learning with this first course. Instructor Charlie Nuttleman is very good in terms of explaining difficult concepts in an easy manner. I enjoyed & learned a lot while going through all the screencasts and Exercises, Thank you.
By Mauricio R•
May 20, 2020
Even being this the first Excel course I've taken, I think it is an excellent way for learning to use Excel, it is quick and well-structured; also, it is enjoyable the way Dr. Charlie explains the different topics.
By Robert W•
Jun 4, 2020
Very well taught course with a good range of challenges for beginner to intermediate excel users. Overall, I enjoyed this course and it taught me some shortcuts and skills I didn't know were possible with Excel.
By VIRAJ M•
Aug 9, 2020
This course is very good practice for the beginner level candidate. I have learn lot of new functions practically and that would definitely help in my professional life. Thanks for this course
By Aadarsh S•
May 29, 2020
Excellent course on excel, it covers everything that a beginner needs to learn. Video lectures provided are more than sufficient and assignments really test your skills.
By Sidharth R•
Apr 19, 2020
I strongly recommend this course to beginners.The course instructor is awesome.The video lectures are clear with inciting assignment and quizzes.
By Christy F•
Oct 20, 2020
I think it is a little difficult for an absolute beginners course in Excel.
By Dr. P s s•
Jun 1, 2020
This is the best Coursera course i have ever taken up. This course is really Brain storming and The way Professor has dealt it was quite interesting. It was just like reading or watching a suspense thriller biting nails what happens next. same way, the assignments did not let me rest until the assignment is completed. This was an awesome experience.
By Yannick E•
May 23, 2020
Very interesting course. Well presented. My first language is french and it was easy to go through the course understanding everything. Good pace. Good practice. Keep up the good work. Like many other I had to learn Excel for my job. So I learned it with try and error, but I miss out many basics infos. This course fill the blank. Thank you!