SA
Jul 2, 2021
This is one of the best courses I have take so far. Real problem solving projects make this part (part 3) challenging as well as exciting. It sets you up for taking challenges of your own projects.
DC
Sep 27, 2018
Projects were enjoyable and challenging. Instructor is excellent -- does a great job of explaining the material and interacting with learners. Content very relevant to real-world projects.
By Gina K•
Jul 14, 2018
I really enjoyed those free projects! Very challenging. However, I am not the biggest fan of peer reviews. For people wanting to finish the subscription earlier and not go with 3 month fees it is basically impossible. Either one doesn't get reviews - even after posting into discussion forums - or one cannot upload because it is not open yet as the course officially hasn't started. Or one switches sessions backwards and one is too late in submitting and doesn't get reviews in time either. I would prefer much more having grader and the peer review just as a second option to learn from others in case one gets absolutely stuck or to see other ways to do it. But to make passing and timing dependable on this: not helpful. Other than that, again, loved the class. :) Thanks!
By Brad H•
Jun 2, 2018
The projects in this course were challenging, but at no point did I feel completely loss. The lessons leading into the projects were very informative. I had to refer to Level 2 a few times and rewatch the videos, but never really had to search the internet. Overall a very good course.
By Xavier h S•
Apr 12, 2020
Best course on how to use Excel/Vba for solving engineering and management problems. Applying Monte carlo simulation to practical problems has never been easier before taking this course.
By Varun K V•
Oct 14, 2018
The course was really good. It helped me gain knowledge about the various aspects of excel which had been untouched by me. It has helped me in my professional endeavours too.
Thank You
By Diego A Q•
Jan 28, 2019
I did not know any VBA before this specialization, but now thanks to it, I do!
In this third part of the specialization, you have to develop some challenging projects where you will use all what you have learned on part I and II. You can even choose in the first three weeks which projects suits best to your learning goals.
Although I did not required extra help, I noticed that the Instructor Nuttelman responses via the forum, which is great. Also, even though there is no grader but peer reviews , I received nice and useful feedback from other students, who at this point are all capable of reviewing and commenting other's work.
In my opinion, this course is very well structured! and Nuttelman's english pronuntiation is very clear which is important for me as a non native English speaker.
By Konstantin P•
Mar 14, 2019
It was very interesting course. There are 6 open-ended projects. Students can choose ones that they like to complete and they can complete another projects in future. To complete some of projects students should surf the internet, discuss problems in forums.
Another good point is review of peers' works. There are many interesting approaches used for completion a task.
It was rather challenging and useful.
By Mark D•
Jan 18, 2020
Instructor and videos are very good. Peer review process and coursera's software for grading could be improved. Students should be able to see how many times their project has been graded while they wait for a grade to be finalized. Students should be able to see a history of the projects they graded for others and be able to change grades if there was a mistake in the grading process.
By Akos N•
Jul 19, 2019
Part 3 is somewhat a disappointing finish for the terrific P1 and P2 courses. There are simply not enough course takers so that the peer review system would make sense. Moreover, it really only focuses on user forms which is a very limited tool compared to other alternatives available in Excel. I highly recommend taking P1 and P2, but the only thing that kept me going is to get the set fully complete...
By Nian L•
Oct 17, 2019
This series of VBA courses from UC Boulder is one of the best for beginner to learn VBA coding. The materials and videos are well organized; Charlie is an excellent instructor to guide you through different topics step by step. The assignments are very helpful to enhance and improve your ability to be able to code independently if you put in the work. Part 3 is project-oriented, the projects involved are all very practical and can be applied in various real-life/working environment. I feel extremely grateful that Charlie has put this course on Coursera, I loved the experience. One minor issue is that since the grades are from peer-review, sometime it's hard to wait for/find other classmates to grade. My approach is to use sharable link and leave messages while review others/ in the discussion forum. Hope this little tip will help the later classmates to get their grades smoothly.
By Roger W•
Dec 8, 2019
I really enjoyed this course. I believe VBA is an underappreciated language because many individuals undervalue its practical application. Part 3 allows your understanding of VBA to migrate toward this more valuable aspect of VBA.
In terms of course content, Charlie is a fantastic lecturer willing to go above and beyond for all course-related matters. Also, the slow peer-reviewing issue can be fixed by using the discussion forums as a medium to negotiate quicker reviews. I would 100% recommend this course to any individual looking to transform/optimise excel-related processes (or any process that can be completed in excel).
By Timothy J T•
Oct 9, 2019
The projects were definitely challenging, the 2nd one more so than the first or third, but it allowed me enough practice to get good at both user forms as well as coding / debugging. Extremely well put together course. At first I wasn't a fan of the peer grading, but each assignment is graded by 3 people, and then it takes the median of the score given by those 3 people. For example if someone wasn't paying attention, and marked you as 0 for a rubric part that gives 0 or 3 points, but the other 2 graders did give you 3 points, then you would get 3 points for that section. Very fair.
By Moreno C•
May 29, 2019
Course 3 is the most demanding but also the most rewarding of the specialization.
The projects go well beyond the mere application of the set of skills developed during the first two courses.
Fortunately, the instructor provides useful videos that make all the projects feasible, with the due amount of effort.
I would recommend to complete all the projects, not only those that are required to obtain the certificate since each project contributes to strengthen different abilities.
By Kennie N H•
Nov 26, 2018
I liked the projects as they allowed you to showcase what you have learned through part 1 and 2. And if you have any issues, you receive a very quick response from the course instructor via the forum.
Prior to this specialization I already had some experience with VBA, a large part of my master's thesis was done using it, but I was still able to learn new stuff, and more importantly, just get a better understanding of VBA and becoming more confident in using it.
By Sameep A•
Jul 3, 2021
By David C•
Sep 28, 2018
By Christos G•
May 29, 2020
Such a rewarding course and specialization! You really have the ability to create something from scratch after completing this one. Thanks Mr. Nuttelman for this experience!
By Jurgen A M C•
Sep 28, 2020
El mejor curso de VBA que he visto, muy buena la calidad de enseñanza y sobre todo la profundidad y explicación de cada tema.
By Juan M F M•
Jan 6, 2020
Excellent course and excellent specialization. Charlie, thank you so much, you are a great professor and a nice person.
By Ronald d R•
Jun 6, 2018
Challenging and rewarding. Very useful and complete. Great tutor support. A course i am enjoying very, very much.
By aashray k•
Jul 18, 2019
I have been a portfolio manager at a hedge fund for some time, so I approached this series of courses with a view to using VBA professionally. The first two parts of the 3-course series are fantastic - lectures and assignments. The third part had excellent assignments, exactly the sorts of problems one tackles professionally. The only negative feedback I have is that I found the peer review system a bit hit or miss - some reviewers were very diligent, while others were a bit cursory or failed a project because of an error I and other peer reviewers didn't see (maybe due to an older version of Excel, etc.). I have taken a few different Coursera courses and in terms of utility to time ratio, this series is fantastic. Thanks Professor Nuttelman!
By Richard R•
Jun 15, 2020
wanted to enhance my skills more than just do projects
By Jessica H•
Nov 19, 2021
Note: This review covers the entire Specialisation, not just Part 1. Thank you to the course creator/lecturer, Charlie Nuttelman. This Specialisation was incredibly useful to me as a novice programmer. Unlike some of the other free/low cost online content out there on VBA this course is well-structured and rigorous enough to actually gain a solid foundation in programming concepts, and more importantly to be able to apply the material to real world situations. I've only just completed the course but have already created a couple of macro-based report collation tools at work that have been very well received since they save time and improve accuracy. I have a couple of other bigger projects I'm now planning at work, which have long been an ambition of mine but out of my league until now.
The course really is quite challenging (if you have experience in another program it will probably come much easier for you!) and one really does have to think and try things out in the assignments and later projects to get an outcome - which is important since that's what it'll be like writing VBA in the wild!
The video content is very well presented and well-thought out and Charlie's passion for maths, programming and creative solutions really shone through. The content is structured logically, with a good progression in difficulty moving along the weeks and parts.
Another great thing about this course is that rather than get bogged down in the minutiae of every VBA term/syntax it focuses on broad programming concepts such as loops, iteration, arrays and debugging/problem solving. So I'm now feeling much more confident to get into learning other languages I have in my future learning goals
By Nicolas M•
Aug 17, 2020
First of all, I want to thank one of the best professors I ever had Dr. Charlie Nuttelman, who teaches in a very good way and very didact. I have completed the three-course and I recommend 100%, these series of courses take you from the beginning programming to an advance level creating a project and giving you all the concepts. This course was the most changeling of the three I have to spend a lot of time, trying to solve the problems, and had to remember all the previous concepts seen, but it was really fun and I have enjoyed especially the statistic ones because they are very applicative. Especially in the fields of engineering, science, and economics. It is very recommended for people who want to learn this awesome language and very versatile, and powerful. I would really like to see a fourth part of the course, I really enjoyed learning this language, and I would like to get more knowledge about this awesome language.
By Igor S•
Jun 7, 2020
Although you have most of the tools in hand after completing Part 1 and 2 of the specialization, and can google the rest, you will definitely learn new things if you decide to invest time into this part. Dr Nuttelman guides you through the projects, teaching various VBA tricks in the process. In addition to coding in VBA, I also learned more about Regression analysis, matrix multiplication, general statistics - all the things I struggle to understand in my profession. If one type of project is not for you, there is an alternative for some of them. On the downside, it is a rather large time commitment but I'd say it's worthwhile.
By Ka K C C•
Dec 16, 2020
Really enjoy all 3 VBA courses run by Charlie. The progress is just right as we go along, it feels challenging at each stage yet doable if you just sit down and work through it one problem at a time. I have learnt how to code with VBA from knowing nothing at all at the beginning without programming background. It just feels fulfilling that every time I work through the problem and complete the assignment or the project, because I know that I have learnt something new. It definitely worth investing the time in doing these courses, I just hope that there will be more courses after these three courses! Thank you so much, Charlie!