"Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 2" builds off of knowledge and skills obtained in "Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 1" and is aimed at learners who are seeking to augment, expand, optimize, and increase the efficiency of their Excel spreadsheet skills by tapping into the powerful programming, automation, and customization capabilities available with Visual Basic for Applications (VBA).
University of Colorado Boulder
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Arrays and Array Functions
In Week 1, you will learn all about arrays and array functions. You will learn how to iterate through arrays using nested For...Next loops and For Each...Next statements; you will learn how to import data to VBA from Excel and export data to Excel from VBA; you will learn how to create user-defined array functions; and you will learn about the ReDim Preserve statement for resizable arrays. Week 1 is concluded with a quiz, which unlocks Assignment 1.
Working with strings and .txt files
Week 2 deals with text strings and text (.txt) files. You will learn about the string functions in Excel and VBA. You will gain practice with string functions as you learn how to create functions in VBA that utilize string functions. You will learn how to extract strings, such as email addresses, from a spreadsheet of mixed string formats. You will also learn how to write information from Excel to .txt files and also to import information in .txt files to Excel. The module is concluded with a quiz and Assignment 2.
Iterating through worksheets and workbooks
Week 3 is all about iterating through (automating) worksheets and workbooks. You will learn how to consolidate information from multiple worksheets into a single worksheet and you will learn how to automatically consolidate information found within multiple workbooks into a single worksheet of a single workbook. The automation principles you learn in this module are priceless. Week 3 is concluded with a quiz and a very challenging assignment.
User forms and advanced user input/output
In Week 4, you will learn about advanced input and message boxes and event handlers. You will learn how to interface with the user in a professional manner using user forms that validate input and prevent the "debug" window and VBE from appearing. You will also learn how to place combo boxes on user forms and populate those combo boxes with information on the spreadsheet. Finally, you will learn how to put it all together and implement a solving technique (bisection method) to solve a real world problem in a user form. Week 4 is concluded with a quiz, which unlocks Assignment 4.
The course provides one the opportunity to work with a lot of concepts/objects in Vba.Be it arrays,working with diffreent workbooks/worksheets/user forms,you have it all in the course.
Excellent course, very interesting with a high level of difficulty and at the same time learning, it strives you to develop creative solutions.
It was a wonderful course and many of its learning can be applied straight to my project. I would love if it has increased the amount of time for the event handler topic.
Another awesome course by University of Colorado Boulder. The instructor has a great pronunciation which makes the learning process easier to not native english speaker.
About the Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving Specialization
This Specialization is for learners wishing to dramatically change the way that they use Excel spreadsheets by unleashing the power to automate and optimize spreadsheets using Visual Basic for Applications (VBA). The first two courses will teach learners the basics of VBA through the use of dozens of educational screencasts and a series of quizzes and in-application programming assignments. Finally, in Part 3 of the course, learners will complete 3 "real world" and somewhat open ended projects, which are graded through peer review.
