Course 2 of 3 in the
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Course 2 of 3 in the
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(2,397 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Arrays and Array Functions

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 93 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Working with strings and .txt files

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 84 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Iterating through worksheets and workbooks

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

User forms and advanced user input/output

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXCEL/VBA FOR CREATIVE PROBLEM SOLVING, PART 2

