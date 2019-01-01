Hierarchical relational data analysis using python
Learn what Data Granularity is.
Learn about Treeemaps and Sunburst Diagram
When/Why/How Data aggregation
By the end of this project you will learn how to analyze Hierarchical Data. we are going to work with a dataset related to Mexico toy sales. The dataset contains some hierarchical data about different products sold in different stores in different cities in Mexico. we are going to load this data and after some preprocessing steps, we are going to learn how to analyze this data using different visualization techniques. During this project we are going to learn about a very important concept called Data Granularity. And we will also learn how to use different levels of granularity to answer some analytical question. and at the end we are going to talk about Treemaps and Sunburst Diagram, two handy visualization techniques used for hierarchical data.
Data Pre-Processing
Python Programming
Data Granularity
Plotly
Hierarchical Data Analysis
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the project
Data Preprocessing
Data Exploration
Understanding of Data Granularity
Using Data Granularity concept to answer to some analytical questions
Sunburst Diagram and Treemap
