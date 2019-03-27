This course focuses on how to design and build secure systems with a human-centric focus. We will look at basic principles of human-computer interaction, and apply these insights to the design of secure systems with the goal of developing security measures that respect human performance and their goals within a system.
- Cybersecurity
- Usability
- Privacy
- User Interface
University of Maryland, College Park
Week 1
Fundamentals of Human-Computer Interaction: users, usability, tasks, and cognitive models
Week 2
Design: design methodology, prototyping, cybersecurity case study
Week 3
Evaluation: usability studies, A/B testing, quantitative and qualitative evaluation, cybersecurity case study
Week 4
Strategies for Secure Interaction Design: authority, guidelines for interface design
Great course with enriching materials to support. It has given me a headstart to understand more concepts. Thank you Professor Jennifer for your structured, easy to understand course structure.
This course gave me an understanding of Usable Security which I did not have before. The work that it takes or should take into creating systems for users is more intricate than I ever thought.
This course has much detailed information about the topic. The instructor went to a large extent to make us learn the topic well. Overall the course is recommended. It is good course.
it was really amazing class lecture and extraordinary learning mam from you looking aspioiusly to intern from you mam glad to be your student and hearty congratulations to you on being the top.
The Cybersecurity Specialization covers the fundamental concepts underlying the construction of secure systems, from the hardware to the software to the human-computer interface, with the use of cryptography to secure interactions. These concepts are illustrated with examples drawn from modern practice, and augmented with hands-on exercises involving relevant tools and techniques. Successful participants will develop a way of thinking that is security-oriented, better understanding how to think about adversaries and how to build systems that defend against them.
