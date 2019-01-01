Dr. Jennifer Golbeck
is Director of the Human-Computer Interaction Lab and an Associate Professor in the College of Information Studies at the University of Maryland, College Park.
Her research focuses on analyzing and computing with social media. This includes building models of social relationships, particularly trust, as well as user preferences and attributes, and using the results to design and build systems that improve the way people interact with information online. She is a Research Fellow of the Web Science Research Initiative and in 2006, she was selected as one of IEEE Intelligent Systems' Top Ten to Watch, a list of their top young AI researchers.