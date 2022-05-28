About this Course

4,064 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Cybersecurity Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Cybersecurity Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

WEEK 1: CAPSTONE OVERVIEW AND SETUP

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

WEEK 2-3: DEVELOPMENT OF PROJECT SYSTEM

2 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

WEEK 4-5: EVALUATION OF OTHER TEAM'S SYSTEMS

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

20 minutes to complete

Week 6: Evaluation Feedback

20 minutes to complete
2 readings

About the Cybersecurity Specialization

Cybersecurity

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder