This course presents an intensive experience during which students build a software system they intend to be secure, and then attempt to show that other students' projects are insecure, by finding flaws in them.
This course is part of the Cybersecurity Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
WEEK 1: CAPSTONE OVERVIEW AND SETUP
Participate in the Build-it, Break-it, Fix-it contest to test your skills at building secure software, and breaking software vulnerable to attack.
WEEK 2-3: DEVELOPMENT OF PROJECT SYSTEM
Group Project Work
WEEK 4-5: EVALUATION OF OTHER TEAM'S SYSTEMS
Week 6: Evaluation Feedback
About the Cybersecurity Specialization
The Cybersecurity Specialization covers the fundamental concepts underlying the construction of secure systems, from the hardware to the software to the human-computer interface, with the use of cryptography to secure interactions. These concepts are illustrated with examples drawn from modern practice, and augmented with hands-on exercises involving relevant tools and techniques. Successful participants will develop a way of thinking that is security-oriented, better understanding how to think about adversaries and how to build systems that defend against them.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.