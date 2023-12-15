Microsoft
Advanced Cybersecurity Concepts and Capstone Project
Advanced Cybersecurity Concepts and Capstone Project

What you'll learn

  • How to manage and reduce the risk of threats to an organization or system.

  • How to mitigate common cyber threats using various tools and strategies.

  • How to develop strategies to protect data and applications from unauthorized access.

There are 4 modules in this course

This module introduces common threat modeling and mitigation steps, and the processes and procedures used to manage and reduce the risk of threats to an organization or system. It also covers the steps of threat modeling, each of which requires different tools and approaches. Additionally, various threat modeling frameworks will be introduced.

This module covers threat vectors, ransomware, defense in depth security, cloud security, network security, data security, and monitoring security in Azure. It also includes understanding the MITRE ATT&CK Matrix and IoT security. The module aims to provide you with an understanding of common cyberthreats, and how to mitigate them using various tools and strategies. By the end of the module, you will have a comprehensive understanding of the different components of cybersecurity and the measures you can take to protect your infrastructure from cyberthreats.

This module provides an overview of various cybersecurity concepts and practices. It covers the basics of threat vectors, entry points, and prevention methods in cybersecurity. It also explains defense in depth security, Azure security, network security, data security, and monitoring security. You will gain a deeper understanding of these concepts, learn how to identify and mitigate security threats, and develop strategies to protect data and applications from unauthorized access. By the end of this module, you will have a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity and be able to create an effective defense in depth security strategy for an organization.

In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered throughout this course and the other courses in the Cybersecruity Analyst Program. This module contains the Final Capstone project of the program which encapsulates the learning into a practical whole. The Final Capstone project consists of several stages and graded self-reviews. This module also includes the final graded quiz.

