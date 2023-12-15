In this course, you’ll learn about threat mitigation by following the three stages of threat modeling. The steps are: decomposing the application, determining and ranking threats, and determining countermeasures and mitigation. You’ll learn about access control, secure development, cryptography, as well as asset management. You’ll also be introduced to the types of attacks that IoT (Internet of Things) devices and services face.
Advanced Cybersecurity Concepts and Capstone Project
This course is part of Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
4,223 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(30 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
How to manage and reduce the risk of threats to an organization or system.
How to mitigate common cyber threats using various tools and strategies.
How to develop strategies to protect data and applications from unauthorized access.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
11 quizzes, 9 assignments
Course
(30 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Security expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This module introduces common threat modeling and mitigation steps, and the processes and procedures used to manage and reduce the risk of threats to an organization or system. It also covers the steps of threat modeling, each of which requires different tools and approaches. Additionally, various threat modeling frameworks will be introduced.
What's included
14 videos24 readings5 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This module covers threat vectors, ransomware, defense in depth security, cloud security, network security, data security, and monitoring security in Azure. It also includes understanding the MITRE ATT&CK Matrix and IoT security. The module aims to provide you with an understanding of common cyberthreats, and how to mitigate them using various tools and strategies. By the end of the module, you will have a comprehensive understanding of the different components of cybersecurity and the measures you can take to protect your infrastructure from cyberthreats.
What's included
14 videos8 readings3 quizzes1 assignment
This module provides an overview of various cybersecurity concepts and practices. It covers the basics of threat vectors, entry points, and prevention methods in cybersecurity. It also explains defense in depth security, Azure security, network security, data security, and monitoring security. You will gain a deeper understanding of these concepts, learn how to identify and mitigate security threats, and develop strategies to protect data and applications from unauthorized access. By the end of this module, you will have a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity and be able to create an effective defense in depth security strategy for an organization.
What's included
13 videos9 readings3 quizzes1 assignment
In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered throughout this course and the other courses in the Cybersecruity Analyst Program. This module contains the Final Capstone project of the program which encapsulates the learning into a practical whole. The Final Capstone project consists of several stages and graded self-reviews. This module also includes the final graded quiz.
What's included
3 videos10 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Security
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Security? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
If you want to switch or start a career in the field of cybersecurity.
If you are interested in the field of cybersecurity, just beginning to work with cybersecurity solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Azure.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
Whether you’re looking to start a new career or change your current one, Professional Certificates help you become job ready. Apply your new skills on hands-on projects that showcase your expertise to potential employers and earn a career credential to kickstart your new career.