Microsoft
Cybersecurity Identity and Access Solutions using Azure AD
Cybersecurity Identity and Access Solutions using Azure AD

This course is part of Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Instructor: Microsoft

Course

Beginner level

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Skills you'll gain

Assessments

15 quizzes, 5 assignments

Beginner level

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
This course is part of the Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

Examine Azure Active Directory identity services. Learn about the various subscription packages, managing users and groups, Azure Active Directory identity types, and how Azure Active Directory facilitates SaaS.

10 videos21 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Learn about the different authentication methods and features available in Azure Active Directory to help improve and secure sign-in events. Learn how to use authentication to verify and control access and permissions to various resources to better security overall.

12 videos12 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Explore Azure Active Directory as a tool for identity and access management in Microsoft Cloud. Learn about Azure AD services and identity principals, secure authentication, access management capabilities, as well as identity protection and governance.

10 videos16 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 app item

Put your skills into practice by configuring identity and access policies for the end-of-course project and reinforce your understanding of the key concepts you’ve learned.

2 videos5 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.8 (18 ratings)
Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses651,131 learners

Microsoft

Learner reviews

4.3

77 reviews

  • 5 stars

    70.51%

  • 4 stars

    10.25%

  • 3 stars

    7.69%

  • 2 stars

    3.84%

  • 1 star

    7.69%

AS
5

Reviewed on Mar 17, 2024

RK
4

Reviewed on Sep 8, 2023

