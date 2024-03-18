Upon completing the first three courses of the Professional Certificate, you should have some foundational knowledge about computers, operating systems, networking, and cyberthreats, all of which put you in a good position to explore cybersecurity in greater detail.
Cybersecurity Identity and Access Solutions using Azure AD
This course is part of Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Included with
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
15 quizzes, 5 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Examine Azure Active Directory identity services. Learn about the various subscription packages, managing users and groups, Azure Active Directory identity types, and how Azure Active Directory facilitates SaaS.
10 videos21 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Learn about the different authentication methods and features available in Azure Active Directory to help improve and secure sign-in events. Learn how to use authentication to verify and control access and permissions to various resources to better security overall.
12 videos12 readings5 quizzes1 assignment
Explore Azure Active Directory as a tool for identity and access management in Microsoft Cloud. Learn about Azure AD services and identity principals, secure authentication, access management capabilities, as well as identity protection and governance.
10 videos16 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 app item
Put your skills into practice by configuring identity and access policies for the end-of-course project and reinforce your understanding of the key concepts you’ve learned.
2 videos5 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
If you want to switch or start a career in the field of cybersecurity.
If you are interested in the field of cybersecurity, just beginning to work with cybersecurity solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Azure.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
