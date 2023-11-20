In this course, you’ll learn about data and record management, Information security, standards and policy formation, and implementation. You’ll also explore cloud adoption frameworks and regulatory compliance frameworks. This course will take you one step closer to the Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate, which requires no degree or prior experience.
Cybersecurity Management and Compliance
What you'll learn
Learn about data and record management, Information security, standards and policy formation, and implementation.
Explore cloud adoption frameworks and regulatory compliance frameworks.
Learn how to use available tools for compliance management.
There are 4 modules in this course
This module covers the areas of security planning and disaster recovery, as well as data management and availability.
What's included
19 videos25 readings5 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This module covers the importance of data and records management as well as insider risk threat detection and mitigation. It also deals with data mapping and the data lifecycle.
What's included
17 videos10 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This module focuses on understanding that regulations are industry and geopolitical specific, as well as knowing what the trust portal is and how it is utilized to ensure laws are adhered to. Another goal is developing a working knowledge of the steps that can be taken to ensure company compliance.
What's included
12 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 assignment
In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the course. This module provides a summary of the course and reflects on the primary learning objectives. The module also contains the project for the course which encapsulates the learning into a practical whole.
What's included
2 videos5 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
If you want to switch or start a career in the field of cybersecurity.
If you are interested in the field of cybersecurity, just beginning to work with cybersecurity solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Azure.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
Whether you’re looking to start a new career or change your current one, Professional Certificates help you become job ready. Apply your new skills on hands-on projects that showcase your expertise to potential employers and earn a career credential to kickstart your new career.