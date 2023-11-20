Microsoft
Cybersecurity Management and Compliance
Cybersecurity Management and Compliance

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

What you'll learn

  • Learn about data and record management, Information security, standards and policy formation, and implementation.

  • Explore cloud adoption frameworks and regulatory compliance frameworks.

  • Learn how to use available tools for compliance management.

This course is part of the Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

This module covers the areas of security planning and disaster recovery, as well as data management and availability.

This module covers the importance of data and records management as well as insider risk threat detection and mitigation. It also deals with data mapping and the data lifecycle.

This module focuses on understanding that regulations are industry and geopolitical specific, as well as knowing what the trust portal is and how it is utilized to ensure laws are adhered to. Another goal is developing a working knowledge of the steps that can be taken to ensure company compliance.

In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the course. This module provides a summary of the course and reflects on the primary learning objectives. The module also contains the project for the course which encapsulates the learning into a practical whole.

