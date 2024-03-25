In this course, you’ll learn about the types of cloud security policies that protect against DDoS Attacks, Firewall Breaches, and Unauthorized Access. Explore tools like MS Defender for cloud, security information and event management (SICM) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR).
Cybersecurity Solutions and Microsoft Defender
This course is part of Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
(58 reviews)
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
There are 4 modules in this course
This module provides a comprehensive overview of Azure networking and security. It covers essential topics such as Azure's built-in security measures, recommended practices for securing Azure resources, and protection against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, firewall breaches, and unauthorized access. You will gain a deep understanding of how to secure Azure resources against malicious threats and gain insight into just-in-time access and encryption.
What's included
17 videos21 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This module provides an overview of cloud security and security management in Azure. It covers key concepts such as Azure security standards, use of the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) capabilities of Microsoft Sentinel. On completion of this module, you will have a thorough understanding of the security features available in Azure and best practices for protecting Azure resources, as well as Azure security standards and compliance.
What's included
15 videos14 readings7 quizzes1 assignment2 app items
This module covers the different threat protection services available in Microsoft 365, including Azure Defender, Azure Advanced Threat Protection, and Azure Information Protection. The module is designed to help you understand how to protect an organization's assets from various types of threats, including malware, phishing, and identity-based attacks. The module covers key concepts such as defender services, endpoint and cloud app protection, and identity defence. It also provides best practices for implementing these threat protection services in an organization.
What's included
17 videos11 readings4 quizzes1 assignment
In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the course. You will gain a real-life example of demonstrating protection strategies by completing a scenario-based project. You'll also complete a graded course quiz that will test your knowledge of all the topics you covered in this course. Lastly, you will get the opportunity to reflect on your learning and explore the next steps in your cybersecurity journey.
What's included
2 videos5 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Security
