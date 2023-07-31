Microsoft Azure provides a comprehensive suite of security tools and services to help you safeguard your organization's data and applications. Secure access with Azure Active Directory is the right course if you are interested in an IT security career and becoming an Azure security engineer.
Secure Access with Azure Active Directory
This course is part of Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500) Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
4,141 already enrolled
Course
(23 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain the features of Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) and Azure AD Domain Services
Create and manage users and groups in cloud and hybrid contexts and configure Azure AD administrative units
Describe the authentication and password protection methods available in Azure AD and how to configure and implement multifactor authentication
Deploy and configure Azure AD Connect to create a hybrid identity solution
Details to know
9 assignments
Course
(23 reviews)
Recommended experience
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn about security technologies and the role of an Azure Security Engineer Associate. You will learn about the AZ-500 required exam skills and exam process. This module will help you get started with Azure. You will learn about Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) and the different types of licenses to help you use Azure AD effectively. You will gain an understanding of the features of Azure Active Directory and how it compares to Active Directory Domain services. You will learn how to create and manage Azure AD users, assign and remove licenses, default user permissions, and how to securely configure and administer your Azure Active Directory instance. You will also learn how to manage groups and administrative units in Azure Active Directory and manage external collaboration by inviting people outside your organization to access your apps and resources.
What's included
18 videos15 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn how to authenticate and authorize users and apps with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) and about password management. You will learn about the password protection measures available in Azure AD. You will also learn about multifactor and passwordless authentication. In addition, you will learn how to plan for a multifactor authentication deployment, configure the multifactor authentication settings including OATH tokens and phone calls, and test multifactor authentication. You will also learn how to deploy and configure Azure AD Connect to create a hybrid identity solution for your company. Additionally, you will learn how to implement pass-through authentication and deploy federation with Azure AD. You will explore how password writeback works and how to enable cloud sync self-service password reset writeback to an on-premises environment.
What's included
14 videos18 readings4 assignments
In this module, you will attempt a course-level ungraded project and graded assessment.
What's included
4 videos1 reading1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts
