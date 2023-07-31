Microsoft
Secure Access with Azure Active Directory
Microsoft

Secure Access with Azure Active Directory

This course is part of Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500) Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Microsoft

Instructor: Microsoft

4,141 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(23 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the features of Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) and Azure AD Domain Services

  • Create and manage users and groups in cloud and hybrid contexts and configure Azure AD administrative units

  • Describe the authentication and password protection methods available in Azure AD and how to configure and implement multifactor authentication

  • Deploy and configure Azure AD Connect to create a hybrid identity solution

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

9 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(23 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Cloud Computing expertise

This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500) Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about security technologies and the role of an Azure Security Engineer Associate. You will learn about the AZ-500 required exam skills and exam process. This module will help you get started with Azure. You will learn about Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) and the different types of licenses to help you use Azure AD effectively. You will gain an understanding of the features of Azure Active Directory and how it compares to Active Directory Domain services. You will learn how to create and manage Azure AD users, assign and remove licenses, default user permissions, and how to securely configure and administer your Azure Active Directory instance. You will also learn how to manage groups and administrative units in Azure Active Directory and manage external collaboration by inviting people outside your organization to access your apps and resources.

What's included

18 videos15 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn how to authenticate and authorize users and apps with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) and about password management. You will learn about the password protection measures available in Azure AD. You will also learn about multifactor and passwordless authentication. In addition, you will learn how to plan for a multifactor authentication deployment, configure the multifactor authentication settings including OATH tokens and phone calls, and test multifactor authentication. You will also learn how to deploy and configure Azure AD Connect to create a hybrid identity solution for your company. Additionally, you will learn how to implement pass-through authentication and deploy federation with Azure AD. You will explore how password writeback works and how to enable cloud sync self-service password reset writeback to an on-premises environment.

What's included

14 videos18 readings4 assignments

In this module, you will attempt a course-level ungraded project and graded assessment.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.6 (7 ratings)
Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses652,274 learners

Offered by

Microsoft

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions