Microsoft Azure provides a comprehensive suite of security tools and services to help you safeguard your organization's data and applications. Secure Your Applications is the right course for you if you want to become an Azure security engineer.
Secure Your Applications
This course is part of Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500) Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Describe the purpose of Azure Key Vault and its importance in defense in depth strategy
Deploy and manage Key Vault certificates, secrets, and keys to secure access to your applications
Explain app registration, types of permissions supported by the Microsoft identity platform and create an Azure AD tenant.
Configure Microsoft Graph permissions and web app certificates
13 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Azure Key Vault is a centralized cloud service for storing application secrets such as encryption keys, certificates, and server-side tokens. In this module, you will learn about the guidelines for using Azure Key Vault, configuring Key Vault access, and managing access to secrets, certificates, and keys. You will also gain an understanding about Key Vault safety and recovery features and Azure Hardware Security Module.
9 videos12 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
The Microsoft identity platform helps you build applications your users and customers can sign in to using their Microsoft identities or social accounts. In this module, you will learn how to configure and monitor secure access to an application with Microsoft Identity Platform. You will learn how to use Azure AD with single-page applications. You will gain an understanding about key considerations for web apps that sign in users and call APIs and with Daemon and non-interactive apps.
6 videos6 readings4 assignments
In this module, you will learn about app registration and the different types of permissions supported by Microsoft identity platform. You will learn how to register an application with App Registration, create an Azure AD tenant, and configure an app registration. You will explore Microsoft Graph services and learn how to configure Microsoft Graph permissions. You will gain an understanding of managed identities and how to configure and enable managed identities. You will also learn how to configure and deploy web app certificates.
9 videos16 readings5 assignments
In this module, you will attempt a course-level ungraded project and graded assessment.
4 videos1 reading1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts
