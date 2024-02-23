Microsoft
Cybersecurity Threat Vectors and Mitigation
Cybersecurity Threat Vectors and Mitigation

This course is part of Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

9,768 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(137 reviews)

|

97%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain a comprehensive understanding of the constantly evolving world of cyber threats, including the types of attacks and vulnerabilities that exist.

  • Explore different encryption algorithms and their various applications, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of each type.

  • Gain an understanding of key concepts in security and compliance, such as risk assessment, defense models, and regulatory requirements.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

15 quizzes, 6 assignments

Build your Security expertise

This course is part of the Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
There are 5 modules in this course

Dive into the world of cyber threats and attacks and get to know the active threat landscape.

What's included

10 videos17 readings3 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Explore the cryptographic methods and standards used to protect data and secure communication.

What's included

12 videos14 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Examine the various types of threats that can occur during data transmission, the importance of security controls in protecting against these threats, and the importance of keeping applications and devices updated to mitigate these risks.

What's included

9 videos11 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

Explore the different laws, regulations, and industry standards that organizations must adhere to in order to ensure the security of their systems and data.

What's included

9 videos11 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

Put your skills into practice by creating your own compliance strategy for the end-of-course project and reinforce your understanding of the key concepts you’ve learned.

What's included

2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

