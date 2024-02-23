This course provides a comprehensive overview of threat vectors and the strategies for mitigating them, and aims to equip you with the necessary skills and knowledge to safeguard against cyber threats.
Cybersecurity Threat Vectors and Mitigation
This course is part of Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
9,768 already enrolled
(137 reviews)
97%
What you'll learn
Gain a comprehensive understanding of the constantly evolving world of cyber threats, including the types of attacks and vulnerabilities that exist.
Explore different encryption algorithms and their various applications, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of each type.
Gain an understanding of key concepts in security and compliance, such as risk assessment, defense models, and regulatory requirements.
15 quizzes, 6 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
Dive into the world of cyber threats and attacks and get to know the active threat landscape.
10 videos17 readings3 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Explore the cryptographic methods and standards used to protect data and secure communication.
12 videos14 readings5 quizzes1 assignment
Examine the various types of threats that can occur during data transmission, the importance of security controls in protecting against these threats, and the importance of keeping applications and devices updated to mitigate these risks.
9 videos11 readings4 quizzes1 assignment
Explore the different laws, regulations, and industry standards that organizations must adhere to in order to ensure the security of their systems and data.
9 videos11 readings3 quizzes1 assignment
Put your skills into practice by creating your own compliance strategy for the end-of-course project and reinforce your understanding of the key concepts you’ve learned.
2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
If you want to switch or start a career in the field of cybersecurity.
If you are interested in the field of cybersecurity, just beginning to work with cybersecurity solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Azure.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
Whether you’re looking to start a new career or change your current one, Professional Certificates help you become job ready. Apply your new skills on hands-on projects that showcase your expertise to potential employers and earn a career credential to kickstart your new career.