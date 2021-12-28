CFD Simulation Through a Centrifugal Pump
Understand cloud-simulation technology and why it is so powerful
How to set up a CFD pump simulation and post-process the results
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this hands-on project, you will learn about Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and perform a pump simulation using the cloud-based simulation tool SimScale. We will set up simulation cases with provided geometries to learn the fundamentals of CFD and how a pump simulation is approached and set up in the first place. We will walk through the classical three step process of every simulation which includes the pre-processing, processing and post-processing step. SimScale is an engineering simulation platform that is revolutionizing the way engineers, designers, scientists, and students design products. The SimScale platform is accessible completely via a standard web browser, with an easy-to-use interface which supports numerous simulation types including solid mechanics (FEM), fluid dynamics (CFD) & thermodynamics. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project, for this project you need no special setup or any data. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning! Notes: - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Basic knowledge in fluid mechanics
Simulation
Simscale
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
Fluid Mechanics
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to SimScale & Meet the Instructor
Prepare the CAD Model and Select the Analysis Type
Assigning the Material and Boundary Conditions
Meshing your geometry
Start the Simulation
Post-Processing
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ELDec 28, 2021
Nice course and this is well recommended to the engineer that interested in CFD simulation.
by RRMar 11, 2022
It was nice , a liitle bit more experimentation with features would make leave us more comfortanle with the software once completion.
