About the Course
In this hands-on project, you will learn about Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and perform a pump simulation using the cloud-based simulation tool SimScale. We will set up simulation cases with provided geometries to learn the fundamentals of CFD and how a pump simulation is approached and set up in the first place. We will walk through the classical three step process of every simulation which includes the pre-processing, processing and post-processing step.
SimScale is an engineering simulation platform that is revolutionizing the way engineers, designers, scientists, and students design products. The SimScale platform is accessible completely via a standard web browser, with an easy-to-use interface which supports numerous simulation types including solid mechanics (FEM), fluid dynamics (CFD) & thermodynamics.
This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project, for this project you need no special setup or any data. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning!
By Ernani R L
•
Dec 29, 2021
Nice course and this is well recommended to the engineer that interested in CFD simulation.