Qualitative research methods are techniques used to collect non-numerical data such as video, audio, or text to better understand experiences, concepts, and opinions. There are several common approaches, all with the goal of answering questions, understanding the human side of different issues, and helping you discover how people experience the world around them. Methods may include observations, interviews, focus groups, and visual analysis. Additionally, you can take a variety of approaches for this research, including:
• Ethnography, when researchers immerse themselves in a group to better grasp the culture • Grounded theory, which involves the collection of data on a specific topic that's used to create theories • Narrative research, during which you analyze how stories are told as a way of understanding the experiences of participants • Action research, which combines theory and practice to create change
It's important to learn about qualitative research methods if you're interested in taking an active role in solving social issues and gaining better insight into human behaviors. Having a grasp on these methods enables you to thoroughly explore everything from social norms to gender roles to cultural beliefs. The data you collect provides context about the role of humans and the human experience as it applies to different issues. You'll discover how the opinions, contradictory behaviors, and emotions all play a role in various situations for a deeper understanding of a variety of subjects, including consumer behavior, how management practices impact businesses, and more.
Typical careers using qualitative research methods include research assistants, project managers, research analysts, interviewers, recruiters, and human resource professionals. Honing your skills in qualitative research opens up a variety of industries to you. For example, in the medical field, qualitative research methods can be used as part of clinical studies and journal articles. In business, you can use qualitative research to develop marketing strategies and perform product testing. You might work for focus group companies, as part of a team within a business or scientific/medical practice, or on your own as a consultant. There are many career options to choose from.
Online qualitative research courses on Coursera are designed to give you a combination of theoretical and hands-on knowledge to better understand the ideas behind qualitative research and how they impact social sciences along with the methods used to collect and interpret information and data. You can choose a qualitative research methods course that provides a thorough overview and the intermediate-level skills needed for data collection and analysis. You'll have a variety of course and specialization options available from Coursera's global partners, which include Emory University, University of Amsterdam, and SOAS University of London—all designed to empower you with the skills you need to start or advance your career.