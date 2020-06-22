About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • After the course you will understand the methodological foundations of QCA.

  • After the course you will know how to conduct a basic QCA study by yourself.

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

16 hours to complete

Introduction, analytic foundations and the QCA research process

16 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Research design and calibration

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The truth table

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Logical minimization and the interpretation of output

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

