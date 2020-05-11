GS
Dec 31, 2020
This course was a very good introduction. Professor Hirzalla explains QCA very clearly, slowly, and thoroughly. I wish there was a second part to this course.
EC
Jan 1, 2021
Very well organized content. Great supporting material! Suitable for complete beginners in QCA. Challenging but interesting assignments.
By Kiri D•
May 10, 2020
Excellent course and perfectly pitched at the right level (not to easy, not too hard)
By Aritra H•
Jun 20, 2020
It is a fantastic course on a very intriguing and novel approach to qualitative research. The assignments were super helpful and the references were in-depth and carefully chosen. I specially like Dr. Hirzalla's approach in encouraging learners to learn by reading and hands on practice rather than delivering lectures only through A/V mode. That way, as a learner, I could internalize the concepts and techniques in a more holistic way. I thank Dr. Hirzalla and the entire team of Erasmus University for conceptualizing and delivering this course. Cheers!
By Kellan N•
Dec 3, 2019
I love how the course explains the truth table construction: very simple and straight forward! Also important, the exercises are helpful to get hands-on experiences (manually constructing the truth table). Thank you very much!
By Mario A V S•
Mar 30, 2021
Muchas gracias a quienes fueron responsables de diseñar e impartir este curso. Es muy bueno y me dio bases firmes para comenzar a realizar investigación con base en QCA.
By Geoffrey S•
Jan 1, 2021
By Evelyn C•
Jan 2, 2021
By Rosa M V V•
Dec 11, 2020
Excelente curso, explica la teoría necesaria para entender el QCA, ejemplos sobre uso del mismo y aplicación en ejercicios prácticos.
By Stephan M•
Nov 25, 2020
Fantastic course. Very engaging. Great videos. Easy to follow. Exercises are not too easy, not too hard. Can definitely recommend it!
By DEVESH B•
May 23, 2020
Very good course but more exercises using software should be incorporated. Software functions should be discussed in detail.
By amber c•
Jul 19, 2021
Highly recommend for researchers venturing into the area of QCA. Very simple and easy to understand. Thank you so much.
By Mirza F T•
Jan 15, 2021
Very comprehensive learning process and clear instructions. Examples provided are also very helpful for the whole course.
By Esther B F A•
Oct 21, 2021
Este curso me gusto mucho pues me ayudo a entender un poco más sobre la materia, es un curso muy completo
By Volodymyr K•
Apr 30, 2020
Very understanding and very easily explained hard stuff. Very great word!!! thanks!!!
By Nimra B•
Jul 13, 2020
Very help to get basic understanding of all main steps involved in data analysis.
By Yamuna S B•
Dec 16, 2021
A great introduction to QCA that gets us starting with this method. Thank you!
By Joseph L•
Aug 18, 2020
An excellent course. The instructor was very clear in his explanation.
By Hania R•
May 17, 2021
This course was very helpful in enhancing my understanding of QCA.
By Monu S•
Jun 23, 2020
Very interesting well conducted course Thanks to Dr Fadi Hirzala
By Mikkel M•
Oct 20, 2020
Useful instructions and very detailed assignments and answers.
By Daniel S•
Jul 2, 2021
An excellent introduction to a complex method
By Sarahí M M•
Oct 22, 2021
Excellent!
By SAMIRA K•
Aug 10, 2021
excelent!
By Manuel A S S•
Jan 12, 2020
Very nice
By Ana L L C•
Oct 21, 2021
genial
By Aswini K B•
Jul 4, 2020
Amazing