Chevron Left
Back to Qualitative Comparative Analysis (QCA)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Qualitative Comparative Analysis (QCA) by Erasmus University Rotterdam

4.8
stars
104 ratings
35 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this massive open online course (MOOC) about Qualitative Comparative Analysis (QCA). Please read the points below before you start the course. This will help you prepare well for the course and attend it properly. It will also help you determine if the course offers the knowledge and skills you are looking for. What can you do with QCA? • QCA is a comparative method that is mainly used in the social sciences for the assessment of cause-effect relations (i.e. causation). • QCA is relevant for researchers who normally work with qualitative methods and are looking for a more systematic way of comparing and assessing cases. • QCA is also useful for quantitative researchers who like to assess alternative (more complex) aspects of causation, such as how factors work together in producing an effect. • QCA can be used for the analysis of cases on all levels: macro (e.g. countries), meso (e.g. organizations) and micro (e.g. individuals). • QCA is mostly used for research of small- and medium-sized samples and populations (10-100 cases), but it can also be used for larger groups. Ideally, the number of cases is at least 10. QCA cannot be used if you are doing an in-depth study of one case. What will you learn in this course? • The course is designed for people who have no or little experience with QCA. • After the course you will understand the methodological foundations of QCA. • After the course you will know how to conduct a basic QCA study by yourself. How is this course organized? • The MOOC takes five weeks. The specific learning objectives and activities per week are mentioned in appendix A of the course guide. Please find the course guide under Resources in the main menu. • The learning objectives with regard to understanding the foundations of QCA and practically conducting a QCA study are pursued throughout the course. However, week 1 focuses more on the general analytic foundations, and weeks 2 to 5 are more about the practical aspects of a QCA study. • The activities of the course include watching the videos, consulting supplementary material where necessary, and doing assignments. The activities should be done in that order: first watch the videos; then consult supplementary material (if desired) for more details and examples; then do the assignments. • There are 10 assignments. Appendix A in the course guide states the estimated time needed to make the assignments and how the assignments are graded. Only assignments 1 to 6 and 8 are mandatory. These 7 mandatory assignments must be completed successfully to pass the course. • Making the assignments successfully is one condition for receiving a course certificate. Further information about receiving a course certificate can be found here: https://learner.coursera.help/hc/en-us/articles/209819053-Get-a-Course-Certificate About the supplementary material • The course can be followed by watching the videos. It is not absolutely necessary yet recommended to study the supplementary reading material (as mentioned in the course guide) for further details and examples. Further, because some of the covered topics are quite technical (particularly topics in weeks 3 and 4 of the course), we provide several worked examples that supplement the videos by offering more specific illustrations and explanation. These worked examples can be found under Resources in the main menu. • Note that the supplementary readings are mostly not freely available. Books have to be bought or might be available in a university library; journal publications have to be ordered online or are accessible via a university license. • The textbook by Schneider and Wagemann (2012) functions as the primary reference for further information on the topics that are covered in the MOOC. Appendix A in the course guide mentions which chapters in that book can be consulted for which week of the course. • The publication by Schneider and Wagemann (2012) is comprehensive and detailed, and covers almost all topics discussed in the MOOC. However, for further study, appendix A in the course guide also mentions some additional supplementary literature. • Please find the full list of references for all citations (mentioned in this course guide, in the MOOC, and in the assignments) in appendix B of the course guide....

Top reviews

GS

Dec 31, 2020

This course was a very good introduction. Professor Hirzalla explains QCA very clearly, slowly, and thoroughly. I wish there was a second part to this course.

EC

Jan 1, 2021

Very well organized content. Great supporting material! Suitable for complete beginners in QCA. Challenging but interesting assignments.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 35 Reviews for Qualitative Comparative Analysis (QCA)

By Kiri D

May 10, 2020

Excellent course and perfectly pitched at the right level (not to easy, not too hard)

By Aritra H

Jun 20, 2020

It is a fantastic course on a very intriguing and novel approach to qualitative research. The assignments were super helpful and the references were in-depth and carefully chosen. I specially like Dr. Hirzalla's approach in encouraging learners to learn by reading and hands on practice rather than delivering lectures only through A/V mode. That way, as a learner, I could internalize the concepts and techniques in a more holistic way. I thank Dr. Hirzalla and the entire team of Erasmus University for conceptualizing and delivering this course. Cheers!

By Kellan N

Dec 3, 2019

I love how the course explains the truth table construction: very simple and straight forward! Also important, the exercises are helpful to get hands-on experiences (manually constructing the truth table). Thank you very much!

By Mario A V S

Mar 30, 2021

Muchas gracias a quienes fueron responsables de diseñar e impartir este curso. Es muy bueno y me dio bases firmes para comenzar a realizar investigación con base en QCA.

By Geoffrey S

Jan 1, 2021

This course was a very good introduction. Professor Hirzalla explains QCA very clearly, slowly, and thoroughly. I wish there was a second part to this course.

By Evelyn C

Jan 2, 2021

Very well organized content. Great supporting material! Suitable for complete beginners in QCA. Challenging but interesting assignments.

By Rosa M V V

Dec 11, 2020

Excelente curso, explica la teoría necesaria para entender el QCA, ejemplos sobre uso del mismo y aplicación en ejercicios prácticos.

By Stephan M

Nov 25, 2020

Fantastic course. Very engaging. Great videos. Easy to follow. Exercises are not too easy, not too hard. Can definitely recommend it!

By DEVESH B

May 23, 2020

Very good course but more exercises using software should be incorporated. Software functions should be discussed in detail.

By amber c

Jul 19, 2021

Highly recommend for researchers venturing into the area of QCA. Very simple and easy to understand. Thank you so much.

By Mirza F T

Jan 15, 2021

Very comprehensive learning process and clear instructions. Examples provided are also very helpful for the whole course.

By Esther B F A

Oct 21, 2021

Este curso me gusto mucho pues me ayudo a entender un poco más sobre la materia, es un curso muy completo

By Volodymyr K

Apr 30, 2020

Very understanding and very easily explained hard stuff. Very great word!!! thanks!!!

By Nimra B

Jul 13, 2020

Very help to get basic understanding of all main steps involved in data analysis.

By Yamuna S B

Dec 16, 2021

A great introduction to QCA that gets us starting with this method. Thank you!

By Joseph L

Aug 18, 2020

An excellent course. The instructor was very clear in his explanation.

By Hania R

May 17, 2021

This course was very helpful in enhancing my understanding of QCA.

By Monu S

Jun 23, 2020

Very interesting well conducted course Thanks to Dr Fadi Hirzala

By Mikkel M

Oct 20, 2020

Useful instructions and very detailed assignments and answers.

By Daniel S

Jul 2, 2021

An excellent introduction to a complex method

By Sarahí M M

Oct 22, 2021

Excellent!

By SAMIRA K

Aug 10, 2021

​excelent!

By Manuel A S S

Jan 12, 2020

Very nice

By Ana L L C

Oct 21, 2021

​genial

By Aswini K B

Jul 4, 2020

Amazing

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder