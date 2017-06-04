About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Montgomery Modular Multiplication
  • Side-Channel Attack
  • Hardware Design
  • Cryptographic Hardware
University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Digital System Design: Basics and Vulnerabilities

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Design Intellectual Property Protection

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Physical Attacks and Modular Exponentiation

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 80 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Side Channel Attacks and Countermeasures

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 86 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz



About the Cybersecurity Specialization

Frequently Asked Questions

