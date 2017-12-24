FK
Aug 2, 2019
Great course, very helpful. The content is well organised and you need to have all the require knowledge, otherwise you won't get it.
Mar 30, 2020
Excellent course. I like it, and it is very straightforward and easy to understand. I hope to see more courses from this professor.
By Andrii K•
Dec 24, 2017
Would be great as a free course but pretty bad as a paid one. You can read about this course's pros in other comments, so I will mention only cons. No support, the students' questions in support forum are ignored. Quiz questions are pretty vague and you have to guess answers to half of them. Audio and transcripts quality is bad. Some videos are in incorrect order, that had been pointed out but not fixed for years. At least one video is incomplete. The professor seems to know a lot on the subject but doesn't seem to care if students learn something or not. Would not recommend.
By Sree R R•
Jun 27, 2019
the course is very useful and the content of the course is helpful to learn about hardware security
By Sjir B•
Feb 16, 2018
While the course had great material, I do think overal level of this course was way above "intermediate" level, also I felt at some points the teacher was little bit boring :) sorry to compared with Usable Security course. (In no way i mean teacher was not good)
By cyril m•
Aug 15, 2016
Some content is good and informative but there's a big problem with the teacher accent (adding a "ch" at the end of half the words) and his diction (hesitating on the other half the words). Also it seems that the course was created in a rush and lacks a lot of polishing(*). Sometimes the course assumes a good level in computer science and then 2 minutes later it explains how to do a decimal to binary conversion! This makes many videos boring but the slides are not provided so you really have to view the videos entirely. I've followed much harder courses with pleasure but here it was torture to finish it. Also most of the course is just definitions of some specific terms and not practical explanations. I agree that defining a few words is important but here it's just too much. *: Some videos are in reverse order, some are stopped in the middle of a sentence, some quizzes are bugged and don't give credit properly and there's nobody to help students...
By XINQIAO Z•
Mar 31, 2020
Excellent course. I like it, and it is very straightforward and easy to understand. I hope to see more courses from this professor.
By Dr R K - P•
Jul 27, 2020
Amazing short duration but more informative course. Simple to complex problems in Hardware security is elaborated very clearly
By Jonathan M•
Jun 17, 2021
Provided a great overview of Hardware security and the multiple aspects that comprise it.
By Muhammad A N•
Jun 5, 2017
I found this course very informative, it expanded to me the landscape of cyber security.
By Isuru D S•
Dec 10, 2020
The best course available to learn hardware security theories and impact.
By Mu L•
Oct 16, 2018
excellent course!! good coverage of cybersecurity in Hardware!
By Pavel C•
Apr 22, 2017
The course gives a very high level overview of hardware security and does not go into particular details. Understandably, hardware labs are not included in this online course and the only practice is basic boolean and modular algebra.
Quality of the media and transcripts can be improved. Sound is very low and noisy in some videos which makes it hard to watch on a mobile device. Some videos seems to be cut of too early and week's 6 videos are out of order, which is annoying.
Overall it's an okay overview of the topic for someone who is unlikely to apply it at daily job (e.g. software engineer like myself).
By Christopher N•
Oct 27, 2020
I learned a lot from this course, much of which I knew about from previous employment but didn't understand the details. This course helped me understand the details and expand my depth and breadth of knowledge.
By 邱子洋•
May 7, 2021
This course is very useful.It can help me to design a circuit with more security hardware,preventing the untrusted hacker to attack our earn money design.
By fabrice k•
Aug 3, 2019
By Tarun J C•
Jun 28, 2020
Well presented course that could use a bit of tweaking in terms of the quizzes, but altogether a well composed learning experience.
By Alex B•
Sep 9, 2017
Awesome and hardcore material... Will need to dig a couple more times the concepts. Thank you very much.
By amal r•
Feb 11, 2017
It was a very nice course. Lots of exposure was given to mathematical ways of analyzing threat.
By Rüdiger F•
Jul 25, 2017
Inhaltlich sehr anspruchsvoll. Sehr interessant.
Tonqualität der Videos teilweise schlecht.
By V S S P•
Sep 26, 2020
The course content was really appropriate and loved the way of teaching of Professor
By Nick M•
Jan 21, 2017
If you really serious about security - you have to start with your hardware...
By Rishabh M•
Apr 20, 2020
Absolutely Amazing!! So detailed with all concepts well taught and explained.
By Arpit R•
Sep 14, 2019
Indeed learnt a lot about the hardware aspects of security. Thanks Professor.
By RUBY M•
Sep 29, 2020
FORUM questions needs to be answered. Course is very nicely covered.
By Claude-S. J•
Apr 16, 2017
Wow! Great and accessible introduction to HW security.
By Stanislav B•
Oct 11, 2020
The course added a lot and structured better my knowledge of hardware security.
There are some disadvantages - e.g. low level volume on some videos, no downloadable slides, some mathematical proofs do not add much to the subject, etc., but they are not critical.
While the course is relatively old, it still covers pretty well the current state of hardware vulnerabilities.