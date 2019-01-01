Associate Professor
Dr. Qu is the co-director of the Embedded System Research Laboratory and the Wireless Sensor Laboratory. His primary research interests are in the area of embedded systems and VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) CAD (Computer Aided Design) with focus on low power system design and hardware related security and trust. He studies optimization and combinatorial problems and applies his theoretical discovery to applications in VLSI CAD, wireless sensor network, bioinformatics, and cybersecurity.