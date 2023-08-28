In this course each student will create a scientific animation that tells a story with data to better communicate scientific results – along the way they will learn programming, science writing, and technical animation skills.
Data-Driven Animation for Science Communication
Taught in English
2,337 already enrolled
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
(10 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Learners will be able to replicate the data-driven animation process from conceptualization to asset creation, data visualization, and composition.
Learners will be able to make informed decisions between available programs and techniques for visualizing data.
Learners will be able to distill the methods, results, and implications of scientific research into an accessible, succinct, and impactful animation.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
5 quizzes, 6 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
In this Module you will lay out the groundwork for your data-driven animation. You will pick a scientific study, tell its story, interpret a dataset, and compose a style guide that determines the fonts, colors, and mood of your animation. Using your script and style guide, you will plan out the action for each scene in your animation. After that, you will create a storyboard conveying the major action in your animation and, from that storyboard, create an animatic.
What's included
16 videos17 readings1 quiz2 assignments1 peer review2 discussion prompts
In this Module you will use the animatic and list of assets from the last session to decide which custom assets to create. You will learn digital illustration techniques in Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop to create these assets with specific attention paid to the future ability to animate the assets. We will create data visualizations, learning about different tools, programs, and guiding principles.
What's included
26 videos2 readings1 quiz1 assignment2 discussion prompts
In this Module you will develop one of the scenes from your animatic into an animated scene that incorporates motion graphic principles. You will learn how to animate text, lines, and shapes in Adobe After Effects. You will also create an animated version of your improved key figure. We will learn to use JavaScript programming within Adobe After Effects to link data to the attributes of an animated 2D scene.
What's included
21 videos4 readings1 quiz2 assignments2 discussion prompts
In this Module you will familiarize yourself with the interface of a 3D animation software, Autodesk Maya. You will use your own custom 3D model or a demo file to animate a locomotion cycle (walk, swim, fly, etc., depending on your organism). You will learn about the major steps of creating a 3D animation from modeling and rigging to animation and rendering. You will use the locomotion cycle to create a data-driven animation. We will learn how to use Python programming in Autodesk Maya to create data-driven 3D scenes.
What's included
17 videos4 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
In this Module you will assemble the animated scenes you have generated into a fully produced animation. You will learn the basics of editing and composition using an Adobe workflow between Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects. We will learn about the importance and power of musical accompaniment in creating your final composition. You will critique each other’s final projects in a peer reviewed assignment.
What's included
10 videos3 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.