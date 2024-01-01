Profile

Dr. Jessica Kendall-Bar

Scripps Institutional Postdoctoral Fellow

Bio

Dr. Jessica Kendall-Bar is a Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellow at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego. Her research combines engineering, data science, ecology, and visualization to measure behavior and physiology of marine animals amidst a changing climate. For her dissertation, she developed a non-invasive system to record and visualize the first recordings of marine mammal sleep at sea published in Science. She is an award-winning scientist, artist, and science communicator who designs data visualization courses, large-scale exhibits, immersive analytical tools, and decision support tools. Her data visualizations, published in local news outlets, The New York Times and The Atlantic, have informed international policy in domains ranging from marine mammal conservation to coral reef restoration.

Courses - English

Data-Driven Animation for Science Communication

