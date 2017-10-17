This course surveys the diversity, structure and functioning of California’s ecosystems through time and the ways they have influenced and responded to human activities and stewardship. Topics include ecosystem drivers such as climate, soils, and land use history; human and ecological prehistory of the state; comparative marine, freshwater, and terrestrial ecosystem dynamics; and managed ecosystems such as range, fisheries and agriculture in California. The course also emphasizes important skills to understand as a scientist or consumer of scientific information, including data collection, natural history, and writing.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Drivers of Statewide Patterns
Marine Systems
Mountains, Lakes, & Deserts
Lowland Systems
Really interesting and easy to apply to your natural surroundings if you live in California. I really enjoyed the videos, and learned a ton!
Amazing course! I learned so much, and had a lot of fun. Written questions were valuable, and extended my thinking. The final project was so much fun!
INTERESTING AND ENJOYABLE COURSE. TIMELY, TOO, AS I PLAN ON DOING THE PACIFIC COAST TRAIL THIS SPRING. THANKS SO MUCH!
This shows California outdoors from top to bottom. Really good info on all the plants, animals and outdoor environments. Especially enjoyed week 3 on lakes and deserts
