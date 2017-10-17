About this Course

2,256 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Santa Cruz

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Drivers of Statewide Patterns

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 149 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Marine Systems

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 98 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Mountains, Lakes, & Deserts

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 93 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Lowland Systems

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 111 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ECOSYSTEMS OF CALIFORNIA

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder