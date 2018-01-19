L
May 31, 2020
I learned so much in this class! Erika Zavaleta's video field trips and lectures taught me so much about the place I live in, and it's amazing that it can all be accessed for free!
JS
Apr 1, 2018
This shows California outdoors from top to bottom. Really good info on all the plants, animals and outdoor environments. Especially enjoyed week 3 on lakes and deserts
By matt w•
Jan 19, 2018
Wonderful course. I grew up in California, and I have spent a lot of time in many of the ecosystems covered in this class. It is always enjoyable for me to deepen my knowledge of the natural world, as well as the effects humanity has on it. Thank you to Erika Zavaleta for taking us through all of this in the field. I think it is very helpful when the lectures are conducted in the actual ecosystems they address.
By Begum O•
Apr 11, 2020
The course was great, however, if you are taking it for a certificate, be aware that there aren't always a lot of people taking the course and your peer reviewed assignment may not get reviewed, thereby not allowing you to finish. If you need the certificate I would opt to purchase it at the end.
By Joy S•
Apr 2, 2018
By JOHN Q•
Oct 18, 2017
INTERESTING AND ENJOYABLE COURSE. TIMELY, TOO, AS I PLAN ON DOING THE PACIFIC COAST TRAIL THIS SPRING. THANKS SO MUCH!
By Chantel W•
May 4, 2020
Great information in this class! I love that we are able to save notes and refer back to them later. I thought there were a wide and interesting range of topics. I wish the quizzes would have had a little more info before taking them, such as some questions may have 2 or 3 correct answers. That was unclear to me, so I had to retake them several times before figuring that out. I also would have liked more help on the final exam project. I asked a question but there wasn't anyone in the discussion to answer before the submission deadline, so I am still unsure if I completed it correctly. Other than that, the course was a lot of fun and I enjoyed it.
By Sean R•
Jul 18, 2020
Final test was harder and more specific than expected. If the question has more than one answer, it really needs to say "Mark all that apply".
By Laurie S•
Jan 11, 2021
Such a great collection of information about the different ecosystems of California. The videos were excellent and allowed me to virtually visit each ecosystem and become aware of the unique characteristics of each. The instructor was easy to understand and she conveyed enthusiasm for the content. As I continue to reside and travel in California I will be better able to appreciate this great state !
By Nancy L•
Oct 5, 2020
I've never taken an Ecology course before, and I learned a lot from this course. It's changed how I look at the landscapes around me. The essay questions really force me to think and dive deeper into the material. The final exam was tough! This course has inspired to learn more about related topics like Meteorology and Oceanography.
By Lucy I b•
Jun 1, 2020
By Derek M•
Oct 5, 2020
Amazing course! I learned so much, and had a lot of fun. Written questions were valuable, and extended my thinking. The final project was so much fun!
By Alice P•
Apr 3, 2020
Really interesting and easy to apply to your natural surroundings if you live in California. I really enjoyed the videos, and learned a ton!
By Marlene Z•
Jan 19, 2022
Fantastic course
By Keshav a K B•
Jul 17, 2020
Especially good insights, perspectives, and ways to better see our reality; Mother Earth, but 1 thing in particular, here, is that I am more interested in the very impactful-destructive human interactions with Nature - socioecology (rather than biology and ecology), like being able to see the forest from the trees.
few reasons for unperfect 5/5 include:
*no mention of rangeland/livestock link to important ill effects on health of people and the planet
*no (basic) mention of lunar cycle in segment about tides??
*would have liked more explanation re contrast between dams that are human vs. beaver made (minor)
By Francine•
Feb 8, 2018
An interesting course with beautiful videos, well-presented, however, no reaction whatsoever from the Staff. A pity!
By Luis F L G•
Feb 28, 2018
muy bueno
By Anna T•
Jul 8, 2019
Unfortuntaley, I had difficulty with keeping my mind on the lectures. it was not that they weren't fact filled and had lots of important information,but the speaker was not always excellent at keeping my attention like in other courses which I have taken.
By roger a•
Dec 16, 2018
Audiobooks are more engaging than the readings in some of the videos.