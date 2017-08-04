About this Course

5,281 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Santa Cruz

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,118 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1 Introduction, Challenges, and Language

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 91 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 Acquiring Spoken and Written Language

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 88 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3 Reading, Early Reading, and Technological Innovations

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 98 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CHILDREN ACQUIRING LITERACY NATURALLY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder