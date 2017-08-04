In this short course you will explore the possibility that children might acquire written language in a way that is similar to how they acquire spoken language—without instruction. You will encounter various aspects of behavioral science and technology that are relevant to this proposition. You will have the opportunity to learn the the perceptual, cognitive, and neurological capacities of children during their first years of life. You will advance your understanding of children and how they learn language. You will also be more attuned to current advances in the technology of human machine interactions, and what these phenomena imply for learning to read at an early age.
Children Acquiring Literacy NaturallyUniversity of California, Santa Cruz
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Santa Cruz
UC Santa Cruz is an outstanding public research university with a deep commitment to undergraduate education. It’s a place that connects people and programs in unexpected ways while providing unparalleled opportunities for students to learn through hands-on experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1 Introduction, Challenges, and Language
Universal literacy, differences between spoken and written language, models of perception and processing, and implications of natural acquisition of reading.
Week 2 Acquiring Spoken and Written Language
Influences on language learning, iconicity, recognition skills of infants, visual processes in reading, and rapid serial visual processing.
Week 3 Reading, Early Reading, and Technological Innovations
The nature of reading, reading myths, current approaches to teaching reading, demographics of literacy and illiteracy, and technological innovations.
Reviews
- 5 stars66.66%
- 4 stars14.81%
- 3 stars12.59%
- 2 stars2.22%
- 1 star3.70%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CHILDREN ACQUIRING LITERACY NATURALLY
This course has helped me to understand different techniques to teach children and help them to acquire skills naturally.
This course was really helpful and great work by organizer and professors
In this course I have learned how we can bring improvement for the development of children
The class was both fun and interesting. Thanks so much!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.