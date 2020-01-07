Chevron Left
Children Acquiring Literacy Naturally by University of California, Santa Cruz

4.4
stars
133 ratings
42 reviews

In this short course you will explore the possibility that children might acquire written language in a way that is similar to how they acquire spoken language—without instruction. You will encounter various aspects of behavioral science and technology that are relevant to this proposition. You will have the opportunity to learn the the perceptual, cognitive, and neurological capacities of children during their first years of life. You will advance your understanding of children and how they learn language. You will also be more attuned to current advances in the technology of human machine interactions, and what these phenomena imply for learning to read at an early age....

MS

Jun 17, 2018

It was a very interesting course that opened up my mind regarding early literacy in children. This new perspective could be a great start for further research on the topic.

SJ

Apr 16, 2020

I really enjoyed the information it was very informative and something that I can use in my personal and professional life.\n\nThank you for making this a free training!

By Lauren T

Jan 6, 2020

This course flies in the face of more than 30 years of research into how the brain learns to read. The ability to read is not acquired "naturally" as spoken language is. The brain needs to repurpose certain regions in order to link speech sounds to symbols and to store words in order to be recognized instantly. Humans, whether adults or children, do not learn to read without some form of instruction. Some may intuit the sound-letter correlations (i.e. self-teach), but most need some instruction. Please don't waste your time with the course!

By Mariela

Apr 7, 2020

Lacks dynamism and variety of visual content, all the same person explaining concepts on video. The content is interesting itself.

By Mayya M

Mar 5, 2020

Interesting information, well presented, but I had different expectations - I wanted to have practical advises.

By Reshma R

Sep 7, 2017

I thoroughly enjoyed the course. Prof. Dom Massaro speaks of many real concepts which the world doesn't seem to give enough importance to yet. All throughout the course, I kept thinking I was fortunate to have come by 'Children Acquiring Literacy Naturally'.

I am not a pre-school or kindergarten teacher, although I do have interests in teaching someday. So almost everything in the course was new for me.

I think this course is a must for parents and anyone who wants to be a parent someday. And yes, a good course for care-takers of children as well, if not others.

By Ara C V

May 20, 2018

I highly recommend this course to early childhood educators. It can change our perceptions regarding emphasis on written language for children's literacy. I also enjoyed reading and responding to the discussion forums provided in this study.

By Mohamed A H H

May 7, 2019

Thank you so much

By Lichi H

Feb 7, 2020

Well organized but I wish I could get more know-how. What teachers and parents can do on daily life to help children acquire literacy naturally? This course talks more about theory not practical advice.

By Claudia A M

Mar 5, 2019

I didn't like to participate because the approach was not good enough.

By Abigail M C

May 30, 2020

lacks informative structure and new information

By Maria E B F

Dec 10, 2019

In this course I have understood in depth why Children can acquire literacy naturally. I can recognize in my experience and through the experiments carried out, children's abilities to learn spoken and written language, and technological advances that could make possible the natural acquisition of literacy, as early as possible. The course was of high scientific level, very interesting and entertaining.

By Tainá D C

Jun 25, 2021

Now I have a vast acquisition in my career in children's psychology: I learned a lot of possibilities for the future of literacy I learned the foundation of children acquiring literacy, now I am capable of make propositions and enlarge the research to the potential early reading acquisition of the child.

By Maria S

Jun 18, 2018

It was a very interesting course that opened up my mind regarding early literacy in children. This new perspective could be a great start for further research on the topic.

By Sheron J

Apr 17, 2020

I really enjoyed the information it was very informative and something that I can use in my personal and professional life.

Thank you for making this a free training!

By lizette g e

Apr 17, 2020

I found very useful, but I would like for you to had some real life excercices for the teachers to make wirh students, to motivate literacy

By Alisha D

May 23, 2020

This course has helped me to understand different techniques to teach children and help them to acquire skills naturally.

By DIMITRA G

Sep 10, 2020

The videos and reading material was very interesting. I recommend this course to educators and parents alike.

By lpriyadarshini

Apr 8, 2020

It is a good course and the technical language is of high order. The insight questions were helpful.

By Zaria N

Jan 6, 2022

In this course I have learned how we can bring improvement for the development of children

By Elizabeth L

May 15, 2021

I gained so much from taking part.I am now confident to want to learn more.Thank you

By Syeda M F B

Jan 17, 2022

This course was really helpful and great work by organizer and professors

By Mehtab k

Jan 12, 2022

Thank you for this course. i get know experience and knowledge.

By JOHN Q

Aug 5, 2017

The class was both fun and interesting. Thanks so much!

By Courtney V

Jan 17, 2021

This course is very interesting and worth taking!

By Ria G

Sep 2, 2020

I learned a lot from the course! Kudos!

By Mohamed N S E D

Mar 24, 2020

كنت رائعة ومفيدة من أجل الاطفال

