MS
Jun 17, 2018
It was a very interesting course that opened up my mind regarding early literacy in children. This new perspective could be a great start for further research on the topic.
SJ
Apr 16, 2020
I really enjoyed the information it was very informative and something that I can use in my personal and professional life.\n\nThank you for making this a free training!
By Lauren T•
Jan 6, 2020
This course flies in the face of more than 30 years of research into how the brain learns to read. The ability to read is not acquired "naturally" as spoken language is. The brain needs to repurpose certain regions in order to link speech sounds to symbols and to store words in order to be recognized instantly. Humans, whether adults or children, do not learn to read without some form of instruction. Some may intuit the sound-letter correlations (i.e. self-teach), but most need some instruction. Please don't waste your time with the course!
By Mariela•
Apr 7, 2020
Lacks dynamism and variety of visual content, all the same person explaining concepts on video. The content is interesting itself.
By Mayya M•
Mar 5, 2020
Interesting information, well presented, but I had different expectations - I wanted to have practical advises.
By Reshma R•
Sep 7, 2017
I thoroughly enjoyed the course. Prof. Dom Massaro speaks of many real concepts which the world doesn't seem to give enough importance to yet. All throughout the course, I kept thinking I was fortunate to have come by 'Children Acquiring Literacy Naturally'.
I am not a pre-school or kindergarten teacher, although I do have interests in teaching someday. So almost everything in the course was new for me.
I think this course is a must for parents and anyone who wants to be a parent someday. And yes, a good course for care-takers of children as well, if not others.
By Ara C V•
May 20, 2018
I highly recommend this course to early childhood educators. It can change our perceptions regarding emphasis on written language for children's literacy. I also enjoyed reading and responding to the discussion forums provided in this study.
By Mohamed A H H•
May 7, 2019
Thank you so much
By Lichi H•
Feb 7, 2020
Well organized but I wish I could get more know-how. What teachers and parents can do on daily life to help children acquire literacy naturally? This course talks more about theory not practical advice.
By Claudia A M•
Mar 5, 2019
I didn't like to participate because the approach was not good enough.
By Abigail M C•
May 30, 2020
lacks informative structure and new information
By Maria E B F•
Dec 10, 2019
In this course I have understood in depth why Children can acquire literacy naturally. I can recognize in my experience and through the experiments carried out, children's abilities to learn spoken and written language, and technological advances that could make possible the natural acquisition of literacy, as early as possible. The course was of high scientific level, very interesting and entertaining.
By Tainá D C•
Jun 25, 2021
Now I have a vast acquisition in my career in children's psychology: I learned a lot of possibilities for the future of literacy I learned the foundation of children acquiring literacy, now I am capable of make propositions and enlarge the research to the potential early reading acquisition of the child.
By Sheron J•
Apr 17, 2020
By lizette g e•
Apr 17, 2020
I found very useful, but I would like for you to had some real life excercices for the teachers to make wirh students, to motivate literacy
By Alisha D•
May 23, 2020
This course has helped me to understand different techniques to teach children and help them to acquire skills naturally.
By DIMITRA G•
Sep 10, 2020
The videos and reading material was very interesting. I recommend this course to educators and parents alike.
By lpriyadarshini•
Apr 8, 2020
It is a good course and the technical language is of high order. The insight questions were helpful.
By Zaria N•
Jan 6, 2022
In this course I have learned how we can bring improvement for the development of children
By Elizabeth L•
May 15, 2021
I gained so much from taking part.I am now confident to want to learn more.Thank you
By Syeda M F B•
Jan 17, 2022
This course was really helpful and great work by organizer and professors
By Mehtab k•
Jan 12, 2022
Thank you for this course. i get know experience and knowledge.
By JOHN Q•
Aug 5, 2017
The class was both fun and interesting. Thanks so much!
By Courtney V•
Jan 17, 2021
This course is very interesting and worth taking!
By Ria G•
Sep 2, 2020
I learned a lot from the course! Kudos!
By Mohamed N S E D•
Mar 24, 2020
كنت رائعة ومفيدة من أجل الاطفال