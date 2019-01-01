Profile

Dr. Dominic William Massaro

Research Professor

Bio

Dr. Dom Massaro is a Research Professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He has an extensive record of innovative language research with preschool and school children as well as adults. His research has advanced the field empirically, theoretically, and technologically. Dr. Massaro was one of the first researchers to apply Bayesian principles to language understanding. He is also well-known for the development of Baldi, a computer-animated face that produces accurate visible speech. Dr. Massaro is currently president of Psyentific Mind. He has applied technology and behavioral science to real-world problems. He invented the Kid Klok, an educational, easy-to-read analog clock, and developed successful products for language learning for language-challenged children such as those with hearing loss and autism.

Courses

Children Acquiring Literacy Naturally

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder