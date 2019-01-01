Dr. Dom Massaro is a Research Professor at the
University of California, Santa Cruz
. He has an extensive record of innovative language research with preschool and school children as well as adults. His research has advanced the field empirically, theoretically, and technologically. Dr. Massaro was one of the first researchers to apply Bayesian principles to language understanding. He is also well-known for the development of Baldi, a computer-animated face that produces accurate visible speech.
Dr. Massaro is currently president of Psyentific Mind. He has applied technology and behavioral science to real-world problems. He invented the Kid Klok, an educational, easy-to-read analog clock, and developed successful products for language learning for language-challenged children such as those with hearing loss and autism.