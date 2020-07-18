About this Course

45,069 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

11%

started a new career after completing these courses

11%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Learner Career Outcomes

11%

started a new career after completing these courses

11%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Santa Cruz

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(6,395 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is feminism?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Salt of the Earth

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 152 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Free Angela!

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 66 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The #metoo Movement

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 58 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FEMINISM AND SOCIAL JUSTICE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder