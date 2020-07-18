"Feminism and Social Justice" is an adaptation of Distinguished Professor Bettina Aptheker's long-running course at UC Santa Cruz. In the course, Professor Aptheker presents a broad definition of feminism that serves to frame three significant events in the history of feminism and social justice: the Empire Zinc strike of 1951, the 1971-1972 trial of Angela Davis, and the #metoo Movement.
Learner Career Outcomes
University of California, Santa Cruz
What is feminism?
Feminism is a movement, a philosophical perspective, and a driver of social change. It has various goals and constituencies, and it continues to be adapted in response to new conditions.
Salt of the Earth
In 1951, zinc miners in southwestern New Mexico went on strike in response to the Empire Zinc Company's discriminatory treatment of Mexican-American workers and their families. After the miners were prevented from protesting by a court order, their wives maintained the picket line.
Free Angela!
In 1970, FBI agents arrested the feminist scholar and activist Angela Davis for her alleged connection to the Soledad Brothers, inmates of Soledad Prison in central California who were accused of killing a guard. At the time of the arrest, President Richard Nixon referred to Davis as a "terrorist." In this module, you will hear Dr. Aptheker's personal experience of Davis' arrest and trial, and you will learn about the extraordinary movement that grew in support of Davis.
The #metoo Movement
The hashtag "metoo" appeared on social media in 2017 in response to a number of high-profile sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. It quickly spread to other societal domains and continues to spur discussion and action around the world. In this module, you will learn about the causes and outcomes of the #metoo movement, and its contribution to feminism and social justice. You will also have an opportunity to discuss recent changes resulting from the #metoo movement with your fellow learners.
we have a very good professor here! She is a feminist and that makes the whole course interesting and engaging! Great videos as an example and discussion materials. Discussions are very relatable!
Ms. Aptheker presenting the curriculum was 90% of why this course is so powerful. She herself was and is an activist and her lived experiences add so much power to the presentation. Well done!
It was really eye-opening and the content was good in the sense that it not only talked about historical feminist movements and events but also related these to feminist issues as they stand today.
This Feminism and Social Justice Course was very inspiring. Thank you for the opportunity. Bettina - your lectures are amazing. They are well researched, insightful and a delight to be a part of.
