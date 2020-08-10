About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Words and the Meaning of Love

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Love and the Brain

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Love and Monotheistic Religions

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min), 9 readings
5 hours to complete

Love and Systems of Ethical Thought

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 33 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Love in Action in One-on-One Interactions

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings
1 hour to complete

Love in Action at Work in the Business Community

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 16 min), 4 readings
2 hours to complete

Love in Action in Non-Governmental Organizations

2 hours to complete
4 readings

