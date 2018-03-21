Join us for an action-oriented online teacher professional development course! This course will teach participants how to identify and implement a local service-learning campaign using the Roots & Shoots program model. The service learning curriculum equips participants with teacher resources to discover the differences between service-learning and community service, and apply the Roots & Shoots model to help youth have a voice in identifying and addressing needs in their community.
Hope MartinezYouth Leadership Council Manager, Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots
Brad McLainResearch Scientist, Co-Director Experiential Science Education Research Collaborative, University of Colorado, Boulder
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Introduction
Step 1: Engaging Young People
Step 2: Making Observations & Mapping Your Community
Step 3: Taking Action
Great course - amazing program that really inspires. Easy strategies / framework to develop a community campaign run by students.
A thoughtful and inspiring course. Thank you for this learning opportunity.
Awesome course! I've implemented twice now with two different classes.
Excellent course!!! I am learning about how to help with enviromental problems and pollutants.
