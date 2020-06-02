PV
Apr 15, 2022
I am very proud to have finished my course, one that is filled with excellent resources to map, stablish objectives and set a bigger goal. Thank you so much for all this information
SB
Aug 22, 2019
I loved this way of working, especially with young students, love that they have all control of it. the course was easy and very understandable. it has great material available.
By Teresa S•
Jun 2, 2020
I am so grateful for the opportunity to take this course. I look forward to implementing what I have learned and reflected on throughout this course in my work at our local library. This course is beneficial for anyone who wants to do something to make a difference in the world. You do not have to be a formal educator. You don't have to be part of a group. You can just be yourself. Every individual holds the power to make a change. Thank you Jane Goodall, Roots and Shoots and Coursera for educating others and for this course.
By Ulla M•
Sep 28, 2020
I really enjoyed participating in this course. It made me aware of the fact that if we want to change the world we need to start within our community.
By Zara B•
Mar 19, 2018
Compassionate Leadership Through Service Learning with Jane Goodall and Roots & Shoots provides a framework whereby many of us who act as facilitators in educating young people can organise many of the concepts and techniques we utilise: education, service, lifelong learning, reflective practice, mindfulness, and capacity building to name a few. It uses Dr Jane Goodall's work and the legacy of the Jane Goodall Institute to inspire youth led action through the hallmark Roots & Shoots model. The resources are well selected, all four facilitators engaging, and the investment of time is manageable. The portability of the course meant that I could log on anywhere to reconnect with my learning and prompt myself where needed. The four-step formula and accompanying resources were accessible and classroom-ready, and the community mapping section in particular was delivered to cater to a range of ages and capacities. On a personal note, the course forced me to set aside time each week to focus on my place in my community, and the positive impact I could have as an individual.
By Nicola K C•
Aug 22, 2019
This course surpassed my expectations. I really enjoyed learning ways of taking ideas and making them into achievable goals in the community. Jane Goodall and the speakers of this course encouraged me to start service learning in my school and with my class. It allowed me to think more cross-culturally when teaching, as well. I am excited to use what I have learned, in partnership with Roots & Shoots, to explore our community with my students and encourage them to develop a love for their world and an insight as to how they can positively effect it.
By Cynthia M•
Aug 25, 2018
This was a very straightforward course to gain knowledge of and confidence in implementing a Roots and Shoots student-directed campaign for some element of community improvement or awareness. The course is very manageable, and the requirements are relevant for actual use in implementing one's own campaign. Course goals were clearly stated and clearly covered, with common sense forum topics and occasional assignments that can be used for implementation.
By Fernando J A P•
Mar 30, 2018
1) Good path, good rhythm
2) Very well supported by videos, texts, advices, motivational reflections, and site suggestions
3) Open and collaborative forums of discussion
4) Digitally speaking, very good conception, clear construction, and easy to use
5) Friendly timetable and calm and good-in-time advices about finish line of every tasks.
Congratulations!
I really enjoyed do it! I'll share it as widely as I can with my school fellows and students.
By Mery I P F•
Sep 24, 2020
Es un curso motivador, expone una metodología no común pero muy acertada para implementar campañas sociales y de aprendizaje. Resalta la importancia de empoderar socialmente a los niños desde pequeños hasta terminar su formación en la escuela, todos participan y hacen parte de las campañas que aportan en su formación académica y social.
By Mary K R•
Feb 27, 2018
I am really happy that I am taking this course. I plan upon incorporating this into our future when we relocate to New Zealand. We plan upon relocating from the United States in March of 2019. The mapping approach is actually helping the 'Butterfly Forests Homestead' (the property we own in New Zealand) right now.
By Jackie T•
Sep 21, 2021
I am very grateful to Jane Goodall and the people who organized and made this training possible. It wasn't easy as a busy Mom to sign-up for this, but the flexibility made it possible for me to do it a little at a time very late at night. I learned and appreciated it. Thank you!
By Warren W•
Nov 9, 2018
A great course for international teachers looking to brush up on professional development, or to use this course as a foundation for starting service learning discourse in your school.
HOWEVER
The frustration of waiting for peer review on the assignment is arduous.
By Claire S•
Mar 9, 2018
This is an inspiring course with detailed yet precise advise on how to become a compassionate leader and also encourage youth to do the same.
I would definitely recommend this course to others interested in running our facilitating a Roots and Shoots campaign.
By Edij•
May 31, 2021
A very precious course. It offers not only how to create a strong foundation for compassion teaching and practices, but also skils in using up-to-date technology such as location intelligence to bring beneficial impact to human, animal, and the environment.
By Marlenne V C•
Feb 5, 2019
It's an excellent course, Dr. Jane Goodall and her team are amazing! This course helped me and inspired me to develop my own project, it provided me with the necessary tools to plan and identify the needs of the community.
By Anne C•
Aug 31, 2020
Accessible and extremely valuable. Connects on many levels with my subjects. It provides excellent examples of effective teaching strategies and is a reminder of what is truly important for a sustainable world.
By Kelly M•
May 23, 2020
Loved this course! It was such fun to learn ways to inspire youth to actively participate in service learning within our community. I am looking forward to implementing what I have learned with our local youth.
By Patricia V S•
Apr 16, 2022
I am very proud to have finished my course, one that is filled with excellent resources to map, stablish objectives and set a bigger goal. Thank you so much for all this information
By Sara S H B•
Aug 23, 2019
I loved this way of working, especially with young students, love that they have all control of it. the course was easy and very understandable. it has great material available.
By Andrea S•
Mar 22, 2018
This course outlined and provided great examples of the easy to follow Roots & Shoots process for engaging youth in helping identify and execute true service learning projects!
By Jon H•
Aug 28, 2018
This is a great course for people who want to make a difference in their communities and around the world. It was well-designed and flexible to my schedule.
By Elii C•
Jun 22, 2019
This course is very well organized and has a great online structure. The content is exceptional and can be applied cross-curricular.
By Shady H•
May 15, 2018
El curso estuvo excelente. didáctico, educativo y participativo. El material de muy buena calidad y los videos muy bien preparados.
By John A M•
Mar 22, 2018
Great course - amazing program that really inspires.
Easy strategies / framework to develop a community campaign run by students.
By Triana G V•
Jun 9, 2020
Muy buen curso, me gustó que los videos son muy puntuales a los temas y el proyecto de diseñar una campaña fue agradable
By Young W E•
Apr 30, 2021
A good introductory course to service learning. Specific instructions with plenty of reflections and activities.
By Stuart W•
Apr 14, 2018
Excellent course!!! I am learning about how to help with enviromental problems and pollutants.