In this course, Peter Kenez, Professor Emeritus at UC Santa Cruz, explains the events of modern Russian history and introduces its most significant actors—from Vladimir Lenin to Vladimir Putin.
Russian History: from Lenin to PutinUniversity of California, Santa Cruz
University of California, Santa Cruz
The 9th Century to the 1920s
The Great Patriotic War: Before and After
Reform, Stagnation, Collapse, Rebirth?
A very interesting and well-presented course which dovetails nicely with Stalin and Stalinism. It is simply designed and easy to follow.
This was a great course i really enjoyed the lectures i would forget i was stuck at home and felt as if i was back in a lecture hall! Would recommend to anyone to take!
I found that course had a central theme, the incompatibility of the Communist structures with an increase in the standard of living, that was well documented from the time of Lenin to that of Putin.
Great course, touches on all facets of Russian history. Lectures are good and Peter is very descriptive and has a great knowledge of the course material.
