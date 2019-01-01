Raquel Prado is Professor of Statistics in the Jack Baskin School of Engineering at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she has been faculty since 2001. She holds a PhD in Statistics and Decision Sciences from Duke University. She is a Fellow of the American Statistical Association (ASA) and the International Society for Bayesian Analysis (ISBA). Her research interests include the development and implementation of modeling, inference and prediction tools for data with temporal and spatio-temporal structure, with a focus on the analysis of non-stationary and large-dimensional biomedical signals and neuroimaging data. Her published research includes the book "Time Series: Modeling, Computation, and Inference'" (second edition co-authored with Marco Ferreira and Mike West), as well as a variety of papers.