This course for practicing and aspiring data scientists and statisticians. It is the fourth of a four-course sequence introducing the fundamentals of Bayesian statistics. It builds on the course Bayesian Statistics: From Concept to Data Analysis, Techniques and Models, and Mixture models.
Familiarity with calculus-based probability, the principles of maximum likelihood estimation, and Bayesian inference.
- Bayesian Statistics
- Forecasting
- Dynamic Linear Modeling
- Time Series
- R Programming
University of California, Santa Cruz
UC Santa Cruz is an outstanding public research university with a deep commitment to undergraduate education. It’s a place that connects people and programs in unexpected ways while providing unparalleled opportunities for students to learn through hands-on experience.
Week 1: Introduction to time series and the AR(1) process
This module defines stationary time series processes, the autocorrelation function and the autoregressive process of order one or AR(1). Parameter estimation via maximum likelihood and Bayesian inference in the AR(1) are also discussed.
Week 2: The AR(p) process
This module extends the concepts learned in Week 1 about the AR(1) process to the general case of the AR(p). Maximum likelihood estimation and Bayesian posterior inference in the AR(p) are discussed.
Week 3: Normal dynamic linear models, Part I
Normal Dynamic Linear Models (NDLMs) are defined and illustrated in this module using several examples. Model building based on the forecast function via the superposition principle is explained. Methods for Bayesian filtering, smoothing and forecasting for NDLMs in the case of known observational variances and known system covariance matrices are discussed and illustrated.
Week 4: Normal dynamic linear models, Part II
