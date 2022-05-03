By Murray S•
May 3, 2022
My suggestion would be to put most of the derivations that were written out by hand onto slides. The presenter could spend more time explaining the information and less time writing. That might make the course a bit more accessible.
The sessions taking the student through the R code and presenting demos and applications of the theory and concepts presented in the course, by contrast, were much better. In my case, I felt I learned as much from the code demos as I did from the presentation material.
Finally (and this is more of a general criticism of Coursera courses), it would be nice to provide references to books or websites where the reader can go for additional information. For instance, the instructor has a textbook on time series analysis and this isn't mentioned in the course. I realize the goal is not to sell textbooks, but I think this would add value overall.
By James C•
May 6, 2022
An excellent series of videos and coding sections, but a serious bug in the final assessment peer review form (together with a lack of engagement from course instructors) left a sour taste and brought my review down from a 5-star to a 3-star.