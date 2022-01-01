About this Specialization

This Specialization is intended for all learners seeking to develop proficiency in statistics, Bayesian statistics, Bayesian inference, R programming, and much more. Through four complete courses (From Concept to Data Analysis; Techniques and Models; Mixture Models; Time Series Analysis) and a culminating project, you will cover Bayesian methods — such as conjugate models, MCMC, mixture models, and dynamic linear modeling — which will provide you with the skills necessary to perform analysis, engage in forecasting, and create statistical models using real-world data.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Bayesian Statistics: From Concept to Data Analysis

Bayesian Statistics: Techniques and Models

Bayesian Statistics: Mixture Models

Bayesian Statistics: Time Series Analysis

University of California, Santa Cruz

