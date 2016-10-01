AJ
Oct 29, 2020
Even though I lived through much of the major events of this course it was well thought out and presented. I learned so much more than I expected. I'm satisfied with this course and it's instructors.
RM
Jul 22, 2020
I thanks my teacher professor Eyal Naveh for teaching me the history in such a easy way , it was fun and benifitting learning about the state of ISRAEL, lots of love from INDIA !!
By Martin C•
Oct 1, 2016
The course was very informative in the areas it covered, Unfortunately it almost totally ignored the Israeli Arabs who make up about 20% of the population; perhaps it is normal to exclude them in Israel, but this is supposed to be an international course. With regard to the 'peace process', we were informed that one of the major problems with 'peace negotiations' between Israel and the Palestinians was the 1948 issue, yet Rabin was clearly murdered because it was thought he would return land occupied in 1967 - so your analysis doesn't quite add up. As right wing and religious extremism in Israel and amongst the settlers has clearly worsened since Rabin's death it would have been appropriate to explained how it is now possible with a two state solution, and how todays level of extremism is likely to affect Israel itself.
By Michael D•
Jan 28, 2019
This course has provided me with a window into Israeli History and a great introduction to the contemporary situation in Israel. My suspicions of bias were repeatedly refuted and a great emphasis was put on presenting a factual history and allowing for student consideration as to the benefits or detriments of said events. Mentions of artists and cultural figures lead to an outside understanding of the Israeli people in the early days and how things have changed to become what they are today. Some students offer insightful input in the discussion forums and its great to see dissenting professors debate, as the same debate must go on in the heads of observers around the world, Israeli or not.
By ANUPLAL G•
Jul 17, 2020
Excellent course on various facets of "Young-Ancient Nation"-Israel. Both the esteemed Professors who handled the course gave an excellent presentation on various facets of Israel-Historical, Sociological, Political and Economic.
However, as an Indian, I personally feel that atleast some reference should have been made to India and its majority Hindu Religion, as the only place/major faith which never ever persecuted Jews, always protected and respected them.
By Celia F•
Feb 4, 2019
Great continuation to the first part - would totally recommend it to learn about this interesting country!
By David H•
Mar 23, 2018
This course is bang on. I thought I knew quite a lot about the subject but found out all I really knew was on the fringes. I found through the course the knowledge and history of the still ongoing building of the State/Nation of Israel. I really enjoyed this course and recommend it to anyone with the interest of the true facts of what is happening now and what has already taken place, and hopes for the future.
By Luiza P•
May 26, 2020
I think this i a great follow up course from History of Modern Israel I and I definitely recommend for anyone who wants to learn about Israel today. The professors Eyal Naveh and Asher Susser, who also teach the course I are incredible and show a lot of knowledge for the subject, I also really liked the other invited professors that discussed specific topics throughout the course. Thank you all.
By Marcos V M d S•
Jun 9, 2018
Excellent course. I learned a lot about Israel's identity, culture and contradictions. In addition, the course clearly addresses the security issues experienced by Israel from its inception to the present day. The current debate on Israeli society about Israel being a Judaic and Democratic state - and what this, in fact means - was a differential in the course. I enjoy every week and lesson.
By Holly D•
Nov 4, 2016
I really enjoyed this honest look at the history of Israel as a country. There's some dirty laundry on display, and a lot of interesting issues to think about. If you are curious about Israel's short and convoluted history, this is a good place to start your studies. (My favourite part was the last debate in week 5! It got a bit fiery...)
My thanks to everyone who made this course possible.
By Agnès L•
Feb 13, 2018
Great Course and great teachers! It really helped me to have a better understanding of the creation of Israel and the conflict with palestinians. Great interviews, really interesting, really like the last one. Thank you!
By conchi•
Jul 12, 2018
I was looking for something to help me to learn and understand the State of Israel. I find this course very intereseting and higly recomendable. More tan I expected.
By Antonia T B•
May 12, 2018
An excellent course! Great teachers and very interesting interviews. I loved it and learnt a lot. Many thanks and many greetings from Madrid / Antonia
By Mohamad M•
Jul 1, 2019
well and in brief explained topics that allows us to understand History of Modern Israel.
I also didn't find the course biased which is a good thing.
By Anna V•
Jun 21, 2020
Dear teachers and Coursera,
thanks a lot for your job and my opportunity to get new knowledge about modern Israel.
Best regards,
Anna Vissarionova
By Mikolaj R•
Nov 5, 2017
I found this course very interesting. It gave me a good background for understnding the complexity of Israeli history, politics and society.
By Zoe J•
Jun 10, 2017
I like the discussion forum which are inserted in course arrangements, the professors are excellent, and I have learned a lot about Israel.
By Sebastian G•
Sep 2, 2016
A fascinating course, well delivered. I was especially interested in the issues related to the dynamics and development of Israeli society.
By Orly B•
Feb 10, 2018
Very informative course. I would like to have some more detail, i.e. a longer and more profound course. The test are too easy.
By Anastasia X•
Feb 28, 2017
This was an amazing and enlightening course. Thank Hebrew University for setting it up in such an all-encompassing manner.
By Paccelli Z•
Dec 19, 2018
Um excelente curso que mudou minha visão sobre o Estado de Israel. Não era nada do que eu pensava e ouvia no noticiário.
By Mark W M•
Oct 6, 2016
Great course! Gave me a deeper understanding of much I knew, but now my knowledge is richer and fuller than what it was.
By Lourdes P•
Jul 1, 2019
me ha encantado, me gustaria que tuvieran mas cursos de su historia reciente y la postura de israel en medio oriente
By Bryden M•
Jan 27, 2019
Very good course, informative and lays out the foundation for anyone wanting to know about the state of Israel.
By Felipe O•
Jul 19, 2019
Excellent course, open the mind to very interesting reflections on the challenges of the state
By Diego d R V M•
Jun 30, 2020
Simple and objective: this course was excellent!
Thanks a lot for the Tel Aviv University!
By Dr A S•
May 27, 2020
Very well explained different aspects of Israel and its making as a sovereign state.