So how does the American political system work? Who are some of the key actors? What are key concepts for a student trying to understand what’s going on? How can I as a citizen influence politics?
Instructors
Philip BennettEugene C. Patterson Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Studies and Journalism
Bill AdairKnight Professor of the Practice of Journalism and Public Policy and the Director of the DeWitt Wallace Center for Media and Democracy
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Introduction
Who are the key players?
This week we'll learn who is who in American Democracy.
How do the players fit together?
This week we'll learn how American Democracy is structured and how forces—internal and external—affect it.
How do citizens influence politics?
This week we'll learn how American citizens can affect their political system.
Complete and engaging! I understand our political system much better now.
This course was indeed educative as it widened my horizon in political affairs
Very good course. Short, lean, precise, easy to understand with various useful resources.
Touches on what matters in American government procedures.
