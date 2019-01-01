Deondra Rose is an Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Political Science at Duke University. Her research focuses on the feedback effects of landmark social policies on the American political landscape. In addition to U.S. public/social policy, Rose's research and teaching interests include higher education policy, American political development (APD), political behavior, identity politics (e.g., gender, race, and socioeconomic status), and inequality. Her first book, Citizens by Degree (Oxford University Press, 2018), examines the development of landmark U.S. higher education policies--including the National Defense Education Act of 1958, the Higher Education Act of 1965, and Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments--and their impact on the gender dynamics of American citizenship. Rose's research has appeared in Studies in American Political Development, the Journal of Policy History, the Journal of Women, Politics & Policy, and PS: Political Science & Politics. A summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Georgia, Deondra received her M.A. and Ph.D. in Government from Cornell University, with a specialization in American Politics and public policy. Prior to entering academia, Deondra worked in Georgia and Minnesota politics, and she is an alumna of Barack Obama’s 2006 “Yes We Can” Campaign and Political Training Program.