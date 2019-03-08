LV
Sep 5, 2021
Very good course. Short, lean, precise, easy to understand with various useful resources.
KT
Jun 21, 2020
This course was indeed educative as it widened my horizon in political affairs
By Maria T S•
Mar 8, 2019
This course helped me clarify several inconsistencies I held about government function that I had and how to lead a meaningful participation in its democracy which, I think, is by far better protected and advanced than many-many countries in the world. Thanks for your teachings!
By raianny b•
Mar 10, 2019
Really good course! Short videos but with lots of content, making it easy and plaseant to watch.
By Kayode-Afolayan O T•
Jun 22, 2020
By Christopher A•
Nov 22, 2020
Complete and engaging! I understand our political system much better now.
By Jack W•
Jan 12, 2021
I really enjoyed this digital course and would recommend it to all that are interested in forming a comprehensive basic understanding of American Democracy! As someone interested in the field of political science I found this course particularly helpful in introducing me to the world of government and providing me with the basic guidelines and fundamental institutions that create the world's greatest democracy. The videos are clear, concise, and easy to follow, and the progress checks ensured my understanding. This course has so much to offer in what took me around 8 hours!
By Wesley W•
Feb 1, 2021
So happy I took this course. Clear, informative instruction by professors I would like to take more classes with. I would recommend this course to anyone new to, or seeking a refresher on the fundamentals of U.S. civics and how our government works.
By Long H V•
Sep 6, 2021
By Tom R M M•
Mar 8, 2019
Touches on what matters in American government procedures.
By Shane G•
Jan 1, 2021
Great overview of American Democracy and Civic Engagment!
By Joseph L•
Nov 30, 2020
Good basic overview of American democracy.
By Haneen F•
Apr 28, 2021
very simple and comprehensible. loved it!
By Hopewell S A•
Jul 1, 2020
I learnt a lot I did not know.
By Ojeba R O•
Jun 29, 2020
was quite interesting to learn
By Sulaiman O F•
Jun 24, 2020
Very Enlightening!
By Quanchai K•
Aug 19, 2021
Excellent!
By Hiroshi S•
Feb 14, 2022
Great course. The videos can be a bit longer...
By Jonathan L•
Mar 25, 2021
most good some bad
By John B•
May 23, 2020
Having lost this screen and my comments many times...i am done. I have I believe valuable feedback but please get a better app!