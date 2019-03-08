Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Civic Engagement in American Democracy by Duke University

4.8
stars
74 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

So how does the American political system work? Who are some of the key actors? What are key concepts for a student trying to understand what’s going on? How can I as a citizen influence politics? Civic Engagement in American Democracy takes on these and other key questions. We’re Dr. Nicholas Carnes and Dr. Bruce Jentleson, the principal course instructors. Along with our Duke faculty colleagues who also contributed modules, we’ve designed the course to provide a strong foundational introduction to US politics. If you’re new to this material, proceed through the modules one by one and build up your knowledge of politics and government. If some of the material is familiar, go ahead and set your own pace. Either way we hope Civic Engagement in American Democracy helps you be an effective student in more advanced politics courses and/or an engaged citizen in 21st century America....

Filter by:

1 - 19 of 19 Reviews for Civic Engagement in American Democracy

By Maria T S

Mar 8, 2019

This course helped me clarify several inconsistencies I held about government function that I had and how to lead a meaningful participation in its democracy which, I think, is by far better protected and advanced than many-many countries in the world. Thanks for your teachings!

By raianny b

Mar 10, 2019

Really good course! Short videos but with lots of content, making it easy and plaseant to watch.

By Kayode-Afolayan O T

Jun 22, 2020

This course was indeed educative as it widened my horizon in political affairs

By Christopher A

Nov 22, 2020

Complete and engaging! I understand our political system much better now.

By Jack W

Jan 12, 2021

I really enjoyed this digital course and would recommend it to all that are interested in forming a comprehensive basic understanding of American Democracy! As someone interested in the field of political science I found this course particularly helpful in introducing me to the world of government and providing me with the basic guidelines and fundamental institutions that create the world's greatest democracy. The videos are clear, concise, and easy to follow, and the progress checks ensured my understanding. This course has so much to offer in what took me around 8 hours!

By Wesley W

Feb 1, 2021

So happy I took this course. Clear, informative instruction by professors I would like to take more classes with. I would recommend this course to anyone new to, or seeking a refresher on the fundamentals of U.S. civics and how our government works.

By Long H V

Sep 6, 2021

Very good course. Short, lean, precise, easy to understand with various useful resources.

By Tom R M M

Mar 8, 2019

Touches on what matters in American government procedures.

By Shane G

Jan 1, 2021

Great overview of American Democracy and Civic Engagment!

By Joseph L

Nov 30, 2020

Good basic overview of American democracy.

By Haneen F

Apr 28, 2021

very simple and comprehensible. loved it!

By Hopewell S A

Jul 1, 2020

I learnt a lot I did not know.

By Ojeba R O

Jun 29, 2020

was quite interesting to learn

By Sulaiman O F

Jun 24, 2020

Very Enlightening!

By Quanchai K

Aug 19, 2021

Excellent!

By Hiroshi S

Feb 14, 2022

G​reat course. The videos can be a bit longer...

By Jonathan L

Mar 25, 2021

most good some bad

By John B

May 23, 2020

Having lost this screen and my comments many times...i am done. I have I believe valuable feedback but please get a better app!

