Nicholas Carnes

Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Political Science

Bio

I am Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Political Science at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University. My research focuses on U.S. politics, legislative decision making, representation, social class, economic inequality, and state and local politics. My book White-Collar Government: The Hidden Role of Class in Economic Policy Making examines how the shortage of people from the working class in American legislatures skews the policymaking process towards outcomes that are more in line with the upper class's economic interests. I'm also completing a large-scale study of the factors that discourage working-class Americans from holding public office and the programs that could help to address the shortage of working-class Americans in our political institutions.

Civic Engagement in American Democracy

