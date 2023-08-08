Università di Napoli Federico II
Understanding Political Concepts
Università di Napoli Federico II

Understanding Political Concepts

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

2,377 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Mauro Calise
Werner Patzelt

Instructors: Mauro Calise

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.8

(12 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

15 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to unpack and reconstruct the key concepts of political science

    Critical thinking skills applied to political concepts

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

9 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module presents an initial first exploration in the field of “Hyperpolitics”. You will be introduced to conceptual thinking and elementary theory-building through Hyperpolitics, an interactive dictionary for understanding and working with the most central concepts in political science.

What's included

7 videos15 readings2 quizzes

This module presents an in-depth discussion of the Hyperpolitics methodology. You will learn about tools for conceptual thinking, such as property spaces and typologies, and will be introduced to the matrix building process.

What's included

9 videos14 readings2 quizzes

This module presents the first matrix and definition of a concept through the Hyperpolitics methodology, taking “party” as an example. You will learn about the origin and evolution of a key actor of contemporary political regimes, as well as how to navigate through linked matrixes on the online platform. Therefore, the module explores the concept of legislature, considered a basic ingredient of modern democracies.

What's included

6 videos16 readings2 quizzes

This module presents the matrices of the concepts of Bureaucracy, Constitution and Corporation. Adopting the Hyperpolitics methodology, you will learn about the growth of bureaucracy and the selection of bureaucrats, as well as the origin and evolution of the concept of constitution from a political science perspective. This module then navigates through the matrix of “corporation”, by reconstructing the historical and conceptual ties between ancient and modern corporations.

What's included

9 videos22 readings3 quizzes1 peer review

Instructors

Mauro Calise
Università di Napoli Federico II
2 Courses3,116 learners

Offered by

Università di Napoli Federico II

Recommended if you're interested in Governance and Society

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 12

4.8

12 reviews

  • 5 stars

    91.66%

  • 4 stars

    0%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    8.33%

  • 1 star

    0%

TT
5

Reviewed on Aug 7, 2023

View more reviews
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions