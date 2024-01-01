Mauro Calise is Emeritus Professor of Political Science, University of Naples Federico II and past President of the Società Italiana di Scienza Politica (2008-10). He is the Editor of the Rivista of Digital politics, published three times a year by Il Mulino, open access, and offers peer-reviewed articles in English and Italian. He is also the Editor and Director of the International Political Science Association Web Portal for Electronic Sources. He has taught and lectured throughout Italy, Europe, and the United States. His international activities include the International Political Science Association (Vice-President, 2000-2003); Visiting Professor, Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris; Visiting Professor and Research Fellow, Cornell University; Research Fellow, Harvard Center for European Studies. He has published books, journal articles and newspaper columns in several areas, including state theory, political parties, executive elites, political communication and concept analysis. He's been writing a weekly column for Il Mattino since 1995. His recent interests focus on Internet epistemology and culture. He has developed and directed several web projects. He his founder and President of Federica Weblearning, Center for Digital learning of the University of Naples, Federico II.