Comparative politics covers a wide variety of topics and themes. The course starts with the definition of the comparative method giving special emphasis to concept formation and historical and institutional approaches. The bulk of the course is devoted to the theory of coalitions and the processes of government formation, functioning, termination. Through several in-depth analyses, the course will throw light on the way democratic regimes are governed. Electoral rules will receive special attention and their impact both on citizens’ behavior and parties and the party system will be thoroughly examined.
Comparative Political Systems
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Course
10 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
This module presents an initial first exploration of the field of “Comparative Politics”. You will be introduced to comparative politics and the comparative method, and you will understand the nature and components of a political system, and the challenges relating to authorities, recruitment, selection and circulation.
9 videos18 readings3 quizzes
This module presents one of the three components of the political system: political regimes. You will be introduced to the four types of political regimes, and learn more about parliamentarism, presidentialism and semi-presidentialism.
9 videos14 readings3 quizzes
This module presents what a party system is and what electoral systems are.You will learn about the classification of party systems, and about the universe of elections. You will then navigate the different types of electoral systems, by analyzing the most basic features of any electoral system from a comparative perspective.
6 videos10 readings2 quizzes
This module presents and differentiates authoritarian and democratic regimes. You will delve into these two kinds of political regimes, and learn more about authoritarianism, democratization processes, and types of democracies.
6 videos12 readings2 quizzes
