Università di Napoli Federico II
Comparative Political Systems
Gianfranco Pasquino

There are 4 modules in this course

This module presents an initial first exploration of the field of “Comparative Politics”. You will be introduced to comparative politics and the comparative method, and you will understand the nature and components of a political system, and the challenges relating to authorities, recruitment, selection and circulation.

This module presents one of the three components of the political system: political regimes. You will be introduced to the four types of political regimes, and learn more about parliamentarism, presidentialism and semi-presidentialism.

This module presents what a party system is and what electoral systems are.You will learn about the classification of party systems, and about the universe of elections. You will then navigate the different types of electoral systems, by analyzing the most basic features of any electoral system from a comparative perspective.

This module presents and differentiates authoritarian and democratic regimes. You will delve into these two kinds of political regimes, and learn more about authoritarianism, democratization processes, and types of democracies.

Gianfranco Pasquino
