Emile Durkheim, one of the founders of modern empirical social science, once stated that the comparative method is the only one that suits the social sciences. But Descartes already had reminded us that “comparaison n’est pas raison”, which means that comparison is not reason (or theory) by itself.
Comparative Research Designs and Methods
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
There are 5 modules in this course
This module presents fundamental notions of comparative research designs. To begin with, you will be introduced to multi-dimensional matters. Subsequently, you will delve into John Stuart Mill’s methods and limitations.
This module presents further advances in comparative research designs. To begin with, you will be introduced to case selection and types of research designs. Subsequently, you will delve into most similar and most different designs (MSDO/MDSO) and observe their operationalization.
This module presents Boolean Algebra and the main steps of QCA. The first lesson will introduce basic features of QCA and provide an example of such analysis. The second lesson will focus on QCA applications, troubleshooting, Multi-Value QCA (mv-QCA), and more specific features of QCA.
This module presents the basic features of the fuzzy set analyses and application, and analyzes in greater depth QCA. The first lesson will introduce basic features of fuzzy set analyses and provide examples of such analysis. The second lesson will focus on fuzzy set applications, its purposes and advantages, and explores more specific features of QCA.
This module presents the macro-quantitative (statistical) methods by giving examples of recent research employing them. It analyzes the regression analysis and the various ways of analyzing data. Moreover, it concludes the course and opens to further perspectives on comparative research designs and methods.
