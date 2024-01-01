Professor emeritus at University of Marburg (Germany). Dirk Berg-Schlosser has been professor and Director of the Institute of Political Science and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Philosophy, Philipps-University, Marburg/Germany. He has done research and taught at the universities of Munich, Aachen, Augsburg, Eichstaett, Nairobi, Stellenbosch/South Africa and Berkeley. From 1988 to 2000 he was chairman of the Research Committee on "Democratization in Comparative Perspective" of the International Political Science Association (IPSA). From 2003 to 2006 he was Chair of the European Consortium for Political Research (ECPR), from 2006 to 2009 Vice-President of IPSA. He initiated the IPSA Summer Schools on Research Methods at the universities of Sao Paulo, Stellenbosch, Singapore, Ankara,Mexico City and St. Petersburg and was IPSA Summer Schoo Coordinator from 2009 to 2016. He is a fellow of the Stellenbosch Institute of Advanced Studies (STIAS). His research interests include political culture, empirical democratic theory, development studies, comparative politics, and comparative methodology.