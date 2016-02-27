About this Course

37,757 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(5,533 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Crackup (1905-1917)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 83 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

New Orders Emerge (1917-1930)

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 130 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Crisis of the World (1930-1940)

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 108 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Total War and Aftermath (1940-1950)

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 167 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE MODERN WORLD, PART TWO: GLOBAL HISTORY SINCE 1910

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder