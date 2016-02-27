This is a survey of modern history from a global perspective. Part Two begins early in the twentieth century, as older ways of doing things and habits of thought give way. What follows is an era of cataclysmic struggles over what ideas and institutions will take their place. The course concludes in the present day, as communities everywhere are transitioning into a new era of world history. Again we work hard to grasp what is happening and ask: Why? Again we are drawn to pivotal choices made at key moments by individuals and communities.
Crackup (1905-1917)
New Orders Emerge (1917-1930)
The Crisis of the World (1930-1940)
Total War and Aftermath (1940-1950)
This course is enlightening in so many ways. This course not only answers the "What" about history, but also "Why", "Why not" and the overall perception, feelings of people of each era being taught.
Excellent professor; enjoyed the addition of art and architecture to the basic 'facts' of the times. This gave insight to the creative community and its perspective of the times.
This is one of the best history courses I've ever taken. Great material and structure that allow you to identify the global and local; social, political and economic situations.
Great course! I particularly appreciated that the emphasis was not on what happened and dates as much as on explaining the why and discussing the circumstances leading to it.
