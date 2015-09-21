This is a survey of modern history from a global perspective. Part One begins with the political and economic revolutions of the late 1700s and tracks the transformation of the world during the 1800s. Part One concludes as these bewildering changes seem to be running beyond the capacity of older institutions to handle them. Throughout the course we try to grasp what is happening and ask: Why? And the answers often turn on very human choices.
The Modern World, Part One: Global History from 1760 to 1910University of Virginia
University of Virginia
From the Traditional to the Modern - Commercial and Military Revolutions (1760-1800)
Democratic Revolutions of the Atlantic World (1760-1800)
Revolutionary Wars (1800-1830)
The World Transformed (1830-1870)
The professor is very knowledgeable and engaging. It is fascinating to hear every word he says. I like the way he analyses WHY this or that happened and what we could learn from an event.
The course is structured well and the teachings of the instructor is interesting and clear. It is good for whom is more interested to know about the world history in a single course.
An essential study for those who want to know the why's of today's events. Bundles of happenings are presented at each course session.A mandatory course for your completion.
Dear Professor, I am fascinated with week one, even though I work in the scientific side, also like history, nothing more rewarding than visiting and ancient place and know what happened... Thanks
